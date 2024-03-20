Who is Erling Haaland? All about his latest collaboration with WWE Star John Cena

John Cena was the face of the WWE for several years. Now, that he is at the tail end of his career, the wrestling legend gets to explore other avenues and collaborations such as acting. Cena recently collaborated with Erling Haaland for a promotional video of the pre-season US tour of Manchester City. In this article, we take a look at Cena's latest collaboration.

Erlin Haaland is Manchester City's star striker whose skills on the football field have helped his team become champions in the 2022-2023 season. Haaland is also regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. The Norwegian striker has scored 54 goals in 58 appearances for Manchester City. He is also the leading goal scorer of this year's Premier League with 18 goals to his name.

Manchester City recently posted a video on social media where John Cena calls up Erling Haaland who informs the WWE legend that Manchester City will be touring U.S. during the pre-season. He also mentioned that the club will be visiting New York, Chapel Hill, Colombus, and Orlando. The official dates for the tour are yet to be announced. The entire video was a marketing tactic that was also very humerous and entertaining.

John Cena opened up on if he will enter politics

John Cena is in the next chapter in his life as he has transitioned into a full-time Hollywood actor who has appeared in several movies over the years. However, it doesn't seem like there are any plans for him to change career paths in the future.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena was asked about his interest in entering politics. To this, The Leader of the Cenation replied that he doesn't need to enter politics to make a change.

"No! If you are so influenced by this and other people, one by one, are influenced by that, you don’t need a political figure to be a catalyst for change. We live in such a great society that people can orchestrate change. We are in the current state of where we are because this is essentially our attitude," he said.

"What can I control if I’m upset? I can control how I behave. How I behave is influential on other people; maybe it effects you, and then one by one, one person at a time, we have the ability to voice ourselves as people." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Cena will return to the ring this year to wrestle again especially after his previous loss to Solo Sikoa.

