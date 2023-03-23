John Cena has had numerous memorable moments at WWE WrestleMania events. One thing that fans won't forget is when he brought back the Doctor of Thuganomics. Unfortunately, it was Elias who welcomed the heelish persona in the Stamford-based promotion.

At WrestleMania 35, fans were treated to another musical segment by Elias. He began his appearance by playing the drums and piano on-screen, before finally with his guitar inside the ring. Before he even began his live performance, he was interrupted by the Doctor of Thuganomics.

John Cena's past character definitely looked the part, with his hip-hop clothing and big jewelry. John proceeded to insult Elias by stating he was unlucky to be on the receiving end when Cena turned heel, criticized Elias' character and skills, and even made some mature innuendos. To no surprise, their meeting ended physically with The Cenation Leader getting the upper hand.

Interestingly, WrestleMania 35 wasn't the only encounter Elias had with John. A year before that, the latter kept calling out The Undertaker for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Deadman made no response until the actual April event.

Before the WrestleMania 34 match, Elias came out instead of The Phenom. John then took out his frustrations on The Drifter. Cena left the ring right after the attack but then the iconic theme song of The Undertaker sounded.

Elias wants revenge on John Cena after his attacks on previous WWE WrestleMania events

Numerous stars have hinted at challenging the 16-time World Champion for this year's April premium live event. It has been years since the return of Doctor of Thuganomics, but The Drifter hasn't let it go.

While speaking to WWE Deutschland last month, Elias expressed that he has always wanted to face John Cena for years now. Noting how the Hollywood actor ruined his WrestleMania moment in front of millions of fans.

"There is a match that I've wanted for years and years and years. If I look at the span of my career, the one guy that messed with me the most has got to be John Cena. And of course, maybe the biggest moment of my career at WrestleMania, I'm performing in front of seventy thousand fans, millions watching around the world, and John Cena comes out. Ruins it, raps about me, and gives me the Attitude Adjustment, you better believe one day I'm gonna get that back,"

