Who is Ronnie Radke? AEW star Saraya's boyfriend's age, profession, and more explored

All Elite Wrestling star Saraya has been dating Ronnie Radke for a while now. The couple have been going strong since 2018 and are planning to get married in the future. A popular figure, Radke has had a rollercoaster of a life.

Ronnie Radke is the lead singer of the band Falling in Reverse. He was formerly associated with Escape the Fate but departed the group due to legal issues. In 2014, Radke headlined a 'Bury the Hatchet' tour to end the hostilities between the two bands.

The Falling In Reverse singer was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 15, 1983. He is currently 39 years old. Ronnie Radke's last known work was Neon Zombie, an extended play that was released last year.

Radke has one daughter from his relationship with model Crissy Henderson. They were engaged but split in 2013. Meanwhile, Saraya was previously involved with former WWE star Alberto El Patron. They got engaged in 2016 but split in 2017.

The Anti-Diva has always been open about her relationships, which have been sources of major controversies.

On September 21, 2022, Saraya debuted with AEW with a brand new theme song Zombified. Composed by Falling In Reverse, it features her boyfriend Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.

AEW star Saraya wanted Ronnie Radke to fight Chris Jericho

A rivalry between Chris Jericho and Ronnie Radke will unfold naturally, according to Saraya. Both personalities share some similarities as they are the lead singers of their bands. Jericho has been the lead singer of Fozzy since 1999.

"It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He's such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline."

The leader of Jericho Appreciation Society is currently involved in a feud with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. In December of last year, Y2J was defeated by Claudio Castagnoli to end his Ring of Honor reign of 70 days.

It remains to be seen whether a potential bout between Radke and Chris Jericho is on the cards.

