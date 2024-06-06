Why did Drew McIntyre shoot on CM Punk at the WWE HQ? Exploring the real reason

The ongoing saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is far from over, as both superstars have bad blood against each other. Even though Punk is on hiatus, The Scottish Warrior does not leave any opportunity to take a shot at him. During his recent visit to the WWE Headquarters, McIntyre once again took a jab at the Straight Edge Superstar.

Firstly, the former WWE Champion had an image of a crying Punk display on the big LED screen, which is just in front of the entrance of the HQ. Drew McIntyre's purpose behind doing that was to let fans see the weeping face of the Second City Saint as they walked into the building. He wanted people to see the photo and remember that Punk's injury at the hands of McIntyre was the highlight of his WWE return.

Trending

Moreover, The Scottish Warrior took another jab at CM Punk when he pretended to have gotten locked inside the WWE Headquarters. This was a reference to the incident when the Straight Edge Superstar was trapped inside the same building a few weeks ago. Therefore, McIntyre sarcastically recreated the same and later exited through the door, stating that it was just about some tricep strength.

Expand Tweet

He took a shot at CM Punk to mock the latter's torn tricep injury and make him dejected about his unfortunate situation. Moreover, Drew wanted to imply that Punk is so fragile that he was not even capable of opening the door and saving himself while he was stuck inside the WWE HQ.

When will the ongoing saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk culminate?

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been transcending the realm of storytelling. The former WWE Champion is leaving no stone unturned to berate and take a jab at Punk, despite the latter being on hiatus.

It was expected that the ongoing saga between the two could culminate at SummerSlam this year. However, things seem to have drifted in a different direction lately, with Gunther receiving a future title shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre will battle Damian Priest for the coveted title at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, where he is expected to win the championship. Therefore, Gunther vs. McIntyre could be the potential match that heads into SummerSlam 2024.

On the other hand, CM Punk's feud with The Scottish Warrior will likely stretch to the Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble. The 45-year-old star has yet to get medically cleared as he has been recuperating from his torn tricep surgery. Hence, the prospect of this rivalry culminating after SummerSlam is plausible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback