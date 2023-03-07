Why did Jey Uso betray Sami Zayn? Twitter goes wild over possible hidden clues in The Bloodline storyline

Jey Uso has finally chosen a side but it doesn't involve Sami Zayn. On the latest RAW show, The Bloodline's Right Hand Man betrayed Zayn by superkicking him on the chin. The audience went through a rollercoaster of emotions as they initially thought Jey had sided with the good guys.

Jimmy Uso has succeeded in reuniting The Ones. He was tasked by Roman Reigns to bring back his brother, by hook or by crook, with the deadline being the next SmackDown. Jey hasn't been himself since the Royal Rumble. However, he experienced a sudden shift in attitude tonight.

What did Jimmy Uso do to make Jey Uso betray Sami Zayn on WWE RAW? Twitter is buzzing with multiple interesting stories to answer the question. Most of them point out the rumored WrestleMania 39 program - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Check out some of the fan theories for the betrayal scenario on RAW:

🌙 @wrestlingsdeity When we find out Jey Uso only betrayed Sami Zayn to protect Jimmy from Roman’s wrath, because he doesn’t want his brother to have to go through the same thing he did. LEVELS >>> When we find out Jey Uso only betrayed Sami Zayn to protect Jimmy from Roman’s wrath, because he doesn’t want his brother to have to go through the same thing he did. LEVELS >>> https://t.co/RfJPcrOnnE

Kiza @Kiza_Rose @wrestlingsdeity I definitely think him turning on Sami is a fake out to protect Jimmy. Jey probably gave Sami a heads up when he hugged him. I am half-expecting Jey to superkick Roman on Friday @wrestlingsdeity I definitely think him turning on Sami is a fake out to protect Jimmy. Jey probably gave Sami a heads up when he hugged him. I am half-expecting Jey to superkick Roman on Friday

Atlee Greene @AtleeGreene @WrestlePurists You can't blame Jey, either. He had to make a choice, and as much as he liked Sami, he would never choose him over his own brother. @WrestlePurists You can't blame Jey, either. He had to make a choice, and as much as he liked Sami, he would never choose him over his own brother.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso is such a compelling character. He just stood there and watched as Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso attacked each other.



He's so conflicted that we don't know where his loyalties lie. Jey Uso is such a compelling character. He just stood there and watched as Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso attacked each other.He's so conflicted that we don't know where his loyalties lie. https://t.co/WWUEriC12U

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, was the same place where Zayn found acceptance from Jey Uso. The former Honorary Uce proved his loyalty at Survivor Series: WarGames by defeating the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, much to the delight of The Bloodline. A lot has changed since then.

WrestlingDad101 @WrestlingDad101 The hurt in jimmy’s face, to the surprise of Sami Zayn, to the deceitful eyes of Jey USO. It was all there. I want to say Jey is just doing this to screw over Roman, but the writing of the tag titles are on the wall for Sami & KO. Interesting to see what’s next. #WWERaw The hurt in jimmy’s face, to the surprise of Sami Zayn, to the deceitful eyes of Jey USO. It was all there. I want to say Jey is just doing this to screw over Roman, but the writing of the tag titles are on the wall for Sami & KO. Interesting to see what’s next. #WWERaw https://t.co/wJ25CIxVNV

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



In the end the Bloodline story has always been about family.



Now Sami needs to find his.



#WWERaw Jey Uso had that one in chamber for Sami Zayn all along.In the end the Bloodline story has always been about family.Now Sami needs to find his. Jey Uso had that one in chamber for Sami Zayn all along.😈In the end the Bloodline story has always been about family.Now Sami needs to find his. #WWERaw https://t.co/nXkokAnsRB

Was the betrayal a set up by Jey and Sami to save Jimmy Uso from Reigns' wrath or has Jey really given preference to his blood ties? Give your take on the story in the comments.

Jey Uso reacted to his reunion with The Bloodline after betraying Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

The Bloodline's storyline keeps getting better week after week. Roman Reigns somehow holds the family together even after dealing with multiple issues since the beginning of this year. The Usos and Solo Sikoa remain loyal although the threat of a fallout still lingers and keeps fans at the edge of their seats.

Jey Uso had some fiery words after betraying Sami Zayn on the red brand. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a story featuring him, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa side-by-side with the caption "Lion-ish."

The Usos haven't been in action inside the ring since defeating Braun Strowman and Ricochet at a SuperShow in Rockford, Illinois. Having pulverized each top team, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions remain unfazed for almost 600 days.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes