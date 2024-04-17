Why did Jey Uso cry backstage after his match at WrestleMania 40?

Jey Uso is just one of the many WWE Superstars who performed at WrestleMania 40, but his match was more personal as compared to others due to his opponent, his brother Jimmy Uso. Due to their relationship, one can undoubtedly understand why emotions ran high before and after their clash.

At SummerSlam 2023, The Bloodline's storyline grew more intense after Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The match between the twin brothers finally happened at WrestleMania XL with Jey winning the match. However, before it all happened, the Stamford-based company's official Instagram handle showed that The Yeet Master was crying backstage because of another family member, his son.

In WWE's backstage footage, Jey was crying after the match since his son, Jeyce, was present and could watch him and Jimmy perform live. The Yeet Master added that it was the best experience he had since he was finally able to spend time with his family. Main Event Jey Uso hilariously added that it may be the last time he will bring his son since he was stressing him all week and took all of his "shine."

Jey Uso married his wife, Takecia Travis, in 2015 and has two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce. On the other hand, Jimmy also has two children, Jayla and Jaiden, from a previous relationship before meeting and marrying fellow WWE Superstar Naomi.

What was missing during Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL?

The Usos at WrestleMania XL.

The match between the twins garnered some mixed reactions from fans after it concluded, with many saying it could have been better or more moves could have been incorporated. According to their father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, one thing missing was his presence.

While speaking in an episode of his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, The Samoan Stinker stated that his sons delivered but wished they could have gotten more time. He felt that there was also a missing puzzle in the match, which was Rikishi himself. The Hall of Famer stated that although Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso did great without him, it would have been a great opportunity for fans and himself, on a personal level, to share the stage with his kids.

What is next for The Usos in WWE?

The Bloodline crumbled at WrestleMania XL after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night Two. In the fallout episode of SmackDown after The Show of Shows, Reigns was absent but Solo Sikoa may have already taken control by kicking Jimmy Uso out and adding Tama Tonga to the heel faction.

On the other hand, Jey Uso is having a better time on RAW. On the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, he won a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2024.

What is next for Jey Uso in WWE remains to be seen.

