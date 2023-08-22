Why was Kevin Owens absent from WWE RAW for a month? Find out the real reason following his return

Kevin Owens made a shocking return to WWE RAW tonight. The Prizefighter arrived in time to make the save for Sami Zayn from The Judgment Day. He had previously appeared on the July 24, 2023, episode of the red brand. Here’s why Owens didn’t appear on WWE TV for almost a month.

Kevin Owens had been absent from RAW due to a legitimate rib injury. Dave Meltzer had reported that WWE incorporated the situation into KO and Zayn’s ongoing storyline with The Judgment Day.

"It’s a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up… He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the tag team title is. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there." (H/T WrestlingNews)

It is worth mentioning that Sami Zayn is also working through an injury. The one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions told Ryan Satin a couple of days ago that he’s been dealing with an elbow injury but won’t miss any time because of it.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn set for action on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn opened tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in his home country of Canada. The native hero received a massive ovation from the crowd on his way to the ring. Zayn took a moment to soak in the crowd’s energy but was interrupted by Judgment Day.

The faction surrounded the tag team champion from all sides of the ring. Kevin Owens’ music hit, and the Prizefighter made his grand comeback to WWE RAW. He took out Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor before joining his best friend inside the ring.

It was announced that the duo would take on any two members of Judgment Day in the main event of RAW tonight. Owens had previously wrestled a dark match after SmackDown last Friday.

