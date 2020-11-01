In the main event of Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside the eponymous structure to win the WWE Championship. With this victory, The Legend Killer tied Triple H's record of 14 world title wins. Ric Flair and John Cena are still ahead of them with 16 world title reigns a piece. While Randy Orton's win wasn't quite unexpected, the timing of it has been quite perplexing.

From the looks of it, it seems like WWE is going ahead with their plans to have Randy Orton and Edge complete their trilogy of matches at WrestleMania 37, possibly in the main event. While one can say that the feud between Edge and Orton didn't need the title, the company is notorious for making the blowoff of a high-profile feud a championship match. They have done it before with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 and, they will do it again.

Still, one can't help but feel sorry McIntyre, whose six-month run just came to an end. McIntyre's tenure as WWE Champion will go down as one of the best world title reigns in recent memory.

The Scottish Psycopath had a chip on his shoulder following his win at WrestleMania 36. From his in-ring performances to the way he carried himself as a champion, McIntyre proved his doubters wrong and solidified his status as a main event player.

Nevertheless, Randy Orton has been one of the MVPs of WWE programming in 2020. The Viper started the year with a bang with the post-Royal Rumble angle with Edge.

The confrontation between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton was one of the highlights of last week's episode of RAW. The main event of the show featured The Fiend's newest muse, Alexa Bliss, playing host to the WWE Champion, Randy Orton, on A Moment of Bliss.

McIntye eventually interrupted Bliss and Orton toattack The Viper. As McIntyre was setting Orton up for a Claymore Kick, the lights in the arena started flickering. Randy Orton found himself stuck between The Fiend and Drew McIntyre before Wyatt's alter ego disappeared. The event from last week's RAW seems to indicate that The Fiend will be go after Orton and the WWE Championship soon.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend could be a mistake

While the idea of a feud between Orton and Wyatt might interest some fans due to their history, another world title reign for The Fiend doesn't seem right.

There is no denying the fact that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest attractions in the company today. However, if the past has taught us anything, it's that The Fiend isn't a good fit as champion.

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego's last two world title reign didn't live up to expectations. His second reign as Universal Championship ended in a whimper as he held the title for a week.

A character like The Fiend doesn't need a title as he is already a star without it. Many within the internet wrestling community have made this argument. Fans will buy his merch and pay to see him perform regardless of whether or not he holds a title.

The dynamics between a champion and a challenger also go for a toss when The Fiend has the gold. Usually, it is the challenger who goes after the titleholder, but in The Fiend's case, he is usually the one who makes the first move.

Once The Fiend is placed in a feud, it is almost a guarantee that he will come out of it victorious. Over the past year and a half, WWE has presented him as an indestructible entity.

Although he's a great character, Bray Wyatt is very limited as an in-ring performance. If you take a look at his matches over the past year, he has only had only great in-ring performances against Daniel Bryan. After all, Bryan is in a league of his own; he is someone who can have a high-quality match with anyone on the roster.

While Randy Orton is a legend in his own right, he is notorious for phoning it or not performing to the best of his abilities. While Wyatt and Orton have had a storied history, fans don't have fond memories of their matches from their feud in 2017.

The duo was a part of two of the worst matches in 2017. While there was a lot of hype going into their clash for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, the bout failed to live up to the hype.

Randy Orton decisively defeated Wyatt to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Their encounter at The Showcase of the Immortals led to the travesty that was The House of Horrors Match at Payback 2017.

Many believe that the rivalry with Randy Orton was the beginning of the end for Wyatt before he found his groove again and repackaged himself as The Fiend in 2020.

While the prospect of seeing these two collide once again might be intriguing, their past track record doesn't inspire much confidence. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton need to be kept apart for the time being or at least until The Apex Predator drops the WWE Championship.