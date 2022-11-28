Will Logan Paul ever wrestle in WWE again following his YouTube revelation?

A couple of days ago, Logan Paul posted a YouTube video titled I'll Never Fight Again after his WWE Crown Jewel match, where he suffered a knee injury. However, it looks like the phrase is just the video's title, not his future in pro wrestling.

The 27-year-old signed with WWE in June after several appearances at the promotion, even wrestling a tag team match with The Miz at WrestleMania 38. Logan went on to fight The A-Lister at SummerSlam and then for the championship at Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns.

Despite his best efforts, Logan Paul was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The TribalChief. Not only that, he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus. It was also initially thought that he tore his ACL as well.

In his latest vlog, Logan Paul started it off by introducing his new WWE action figure before it displayed his preparations for the Saudi Arabia match. He also posted about the aftermath where he found out about the injury.

He later shared that he is already undergoing physical therapy and will take a minimum of six weeks of rehab. He then joked that he was soaking his knee in rice and doing well.

Despite the injury and title of the YouTube video, Logan Paul will return to WWE, but he made sure fans are on the edge of their seats as the video cuts before he revealed the estimate.

"So, yeah. I've been soaking my knees in rice, it's working. I've been going to physical therapy every day in Sports Rehab. It's been great thus far and as of now it looks like I will be back to the WWE sometime in..."

Logan Paul is already eyeing another big WWE Superstar for his return

The social media influencer might be unsuccessful in defeating Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, but it looks like his spirit is not easily discouraged.

During his podcast, The Maverick revealed that he had already contacted Triple H about possibly facing John Cena for WrestleMania 39. This came after he learned about the veteran's possible return for the event.

"Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Despite the knee injury, it looks like Logan Paul is already gearing his way to next year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Whether he'll perform at the event, possibly even against Cena, is something that fans can only wait and see.

