"Will you marry me?" - When former Miss USA Rima Fakih proposed to current WWE star

WWE launched its fifth season of Tough Enough back in 2011. Stone Cold Steve Austin was penciled in as the host for the program.

Rima Fakih was eventually eliminated in episode 4. Bret Hart guest starred in that particular episode.

In the second episode, John Cena appeared as a guest to give the contestants advice on becoming WWE Superstars. After finishing his speech, the Leader of the Cenation received a few questions from the contestants.

One of the questions came from then-Miss USA Rima Fakih. The Lebanese American ended up proposing to the 16-time world champion.

Cena and the contestants seemed surprised by Miss USA's question. The Massachusetts-born superstar, however, turned down Fakih's proposal.

"Will I marry you? I don't know if I can say yes to that one [laughs]," he replied. [9:45 - 9:48]

During that time, Cena was still married to his first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau. The couple's three-year long marriage, however, ended about a year later. The Leader of the Cenation is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

John Cena recently returned to WWE

John Cena made his main roster debut in 2002. Although he remained an active competitor in the Stamford-based company for over 15 years, the 45-year-old has transitioned into a part-time superstar over the past few years as he is now a bonafide Hollywood star.

After over a year of absence from in-ring competition, the 16-time world champion returned to WWE on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match. Recent rumors have suggested that the Leader of the Cenation could also have another bout at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul is one of Cena's rumored opponents at this year's Show of Shows. The 16-time world champion recently teased the match by sharing a photo of Paul and his brother on his Instagram account.

