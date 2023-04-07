Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown tonight? Details on The Bloodline's plans

WWE SmackDown is undoubtedly Roman Reigns' yard. The long-standing Universal Champion predominantly features in the blue brand to occasionally have a go in the ring and facilitate segments. Now that The Bloodline's story is in an interesting phase, his part is vital.

The Tribal Chief stunned the WWE Universe by overcoming the Cody Rhodes problem at WrestleMania. His cousins weren't that lucky, though. For the first time in over a year, Jey and Jimmy Uso won't be entering WWE SmackDown by clinking the Tag Titles rhythmically to the tune of The Ones.

Jey Uso is scheduled to fight one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn. Will Roman Reigns play backup for The Right Hand Man on WWE SmackDown? Unfortunately, the poster boy is not advertised for the show yet. He will play a significant role in the future, however, once The Bloodline storyline picks up steam this Friday.

According to the latest reports, a segment is slated for the blue brand, which will focus on the strained relationship between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. It is likely that the former Tag Champion could snap at The Wiseman after losing to Zayn. The report also mentioned that the segment could be changed without notice.

Roman Reigns was infuriated by The Usos' title defeat, so much so that he ordered them to be gone from RAW. Reigns not appearing on WWE SmackDown probably means he wants Jimmy and Jey to be self-reliant. However, Jey's growing frustrations may cause him to snap. The nightmarish beating he got at the hands of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania must be playing on his mind.

WWE SmackDown: Who could be Roman Reigns' next problem?

The Head Of The Table was about to participate in a tag team match alongside Solo Sikoa on the RAW after WrestleMania, but Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes gave it a premature end. Provided that The Beast has thrust himself into a rivalry with Rhodes, Roman Reigns stands unfazed on the road to Backlash.

Drew McIntyre could look to finish his story with The Tribal Chief. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Title at 'Mania and doesn't seem relevant in the Imperium-Brawling Brutes faction feud anymore. Bray Wyatt could also return and spark a highly interesting feud with his former The Shield rival.

Lastly, WWE could develop Jey Uso as the next challenger for Reigns' gold. However, it could take some time to potentially build up a story where he betrays his cousin and generates a program for the Undisputed Title. Main Event Jey sided with Roman to form The Bloodline, but his departure could also shake its foundation.

Poll : 0 votes