Will Sable get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023? Evaluating possibilities amid Hollywood glory

No names have been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony just yet, but one who might not be among the list of inductees is Sable. Although she was one of the biggest acts in wrestling before, personal conflicts with the promotion might be a major factor in her absence.

The 55-year-old began her wrestling career in 1996 as a manager, before eventually becoming an in-ring competitor herself. She left the company in 1999 and sued them for alleged sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Despite the lawsuit, she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2003. However, she didn't last long and parted ways the following year to focus on her family. While it seems like the issue between the company and the former superstar has been forgotten, that may not be the case.

In the past, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson revealed that mentioning Sable's name was prohibited. She stated that her former rival was supposed to be part of her HOF speech before it was omitted.

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

It's hard to deny the possibility of Sable's induction, but it seems like it won't be happening at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. It might be a while before the legend even returns to the promotion.

Possible inductees for the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony

Many iconic names have been thrown around for the upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony. From the looks of it, some names are highly possible compared to others.

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista was supposed to be inducted in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans for the event. He was also supposed to appear in 2021 but had to cancel due to other obligations. Batista then revealed that he instead agreed on a different date. Some fans are hopeful that the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 will mark the return of The Animal.

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 #DreamChaser To the @WWE Universe Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser

Michelle McCool, who has been active in the Stamford-based promotion for special events like the Women's Royal Rumble, is also a likely candidate. Trish Stratus, on the other hand, named Mickie James and Victoria as another set of female stars she wants to see inducted.

It remains to be seen which wrestling legends will return for the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes