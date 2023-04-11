World titles to finally be split, Roman Reigns to go solo? - 5 ways the WWE Draft could dramatically impact The Bloodline

The WWE Draft is back! Fans and insiders alike have been speculating about a potential return of the exciting event off and on for over a year, and now it has officially been confirmed.

During an in-ring promo from Triple H on the most recent episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the WWE Draft is returning in the coming weeks and will include every superstar and "change the game."

While details are still quite limited, The Game's promise of every superstar being available is interesting, especially for some of the bigger names in the company. More specifically, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, collectively known as The Bloodline.

Could The Bloodline be affected by the upcoming draft? Could there be massive ramifications on the biggest prize in the sport? Could a legendary team end up split apart? This article will look at a few changes that may happen with The Bloodline courtesy of the upcoming draft.

Below are five ways the WWE Draft could dramatically impact The Bloodline.

#5. The Bloodline could be kept to one show moving forward

The Bloodline is the top act in WWE and if you're a fan of both main roster programs, you've certainly gotten your fill of the stable. The dominant faction regularly appears on both RAW and SmackDown.

This was initially explained due to Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championships, and then later The Usos having both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Over time, however, it has become common practice thanks to a more relaxed approach to the brand extension.

With the upcoming draft, there's a chance that a more rigid brand extension could take effect. If so, it may mean that The Bloodline will remain on just one show going forward. This could be SmackDown or RAW, but regardless, they may no longer travel from show to show.

#4. Solo Sikoa could go back to being on his own

Kush&Kayfabe @MadScience317 #nxt And New NXT North American Champion!!! Solo Sikoa And New NXT North American Champion!!! Solo Sikoa 🔥🔥🔥 #nxt https://t.co/BPZCNz0GEP

While most fans know Solo Sikoa as the dominant member of The Bloodline who stands by Roman Reigns (and at times, The Usos), NXT fans remember the talented Samoan a little differently.

The Street Champion debuted on NXT proclaiming himself to be the outcast of the family. He was raised on the streets and overcame the odds all by himself. He eventually mended fences with the family, but he may end up going his own way again.

The WWE Draft could separate Solo from his family. He could be sent to RAW while the other stars remain on SmackDown. There's also a chance that the opposite will happen. Regardless, Sikoa may go solo once again.

#3. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could be split

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He first won the Universal Title back in 2020. He captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in a Title vs. Title Match against Brock Lesnar.

Being a champion of both brands has been quite demanding, especially with Reigns' limited schedule. It could be argued that both brands are damaged, however, by not having a full-time active champion on the show.

This could change courtesy of the draft. Roman may be stripped of a title so that one brand still has a champion even if he's drafted to the other. There's also a chance he'll remain on both shows but will be forced to defend the titles individually.

#2. The Usos could be split apart in the draft

It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WWE are slowly building Jey's turn on the Bloodline & I love it. His turn isn't something you do on a regular Smackdown.It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #Bloodline WWE are slowly building Jey's turn on the Bloodline & I love it. His turn isn't something you do on a regular Smackdown. It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #Bloodline #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/giN7HD7BOH

The Usos are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. They have won eight tag team titles together throughout their tenure in the company. In fact, their last reign as tag champions was the longest in the company's history.

Still, just because they've been a tag team doesn't mean they can't work well individually. Jey Uso was dubbed "Main Event" Jey for his singles prowess and even won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal a few years ago.

The popular tag team can be drafted individually and thus split up. For example, Jimmy could be sent to RAW while Jey remains a top star on SmackDown. This would cause both members to sink or swim on their own.

#1. Roman Reigns could be left all alone

As noted, Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His title reign has been incredible. He's rapidly approaching the staggering milestone of 1,000 days straight as champion.

With that being said, he hasn't reached that milestone on his own. Roman has had a lot of help from the likes of Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn prior to him exiting the faction.

There's a chance that changes moving forward, however. Roman could be drafted away from every other member of the stable. If this happens, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be without his family for the first time in years. How will he fare on his own?

