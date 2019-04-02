WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Finn Balor is bringing The Demon King back

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 02 Apr 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's official. Finn Balor will be making his return as The Demon King at WWE WrestleMania 35, for the first time since SummerSlam 2018. The last time he was The Demon King was seen, it was a squash match that ended in all but a minute.

Many fans were speculating over whether Balor would bring back the Demon or not, especially since last year, it was a more LGBT-themed entrance. That wasn't bad per se, because Balor was pushing the whole "Balor Club is for everyone" merchandise and slogan.

However, we all know that WrestleMania is meant for the very best entrances and Finn Balor will finally get his due and will enter WrestleMania as The Demon King, as he confirmed to Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush on RAW.

Also read: 5 reasons behind the "Winner takes all" stipulation at the WrestleMania main event

Why is Finn Balor bringing back The Demon King for the grandest stage of them all? Here are a few good reasons why.

#5 It's going to be a squash match

This is going to be Bobby Lashley's first WrestleMania match in 12 years. That's right. It's been 12 full years since we've seen Lashley at WrestleMania. The last time he was at the show of shows, he was representing the man who is now the President of the United States of America - Donald Trump.

It's crazy to think that it's been so long, but the reality is that this WrestleMania is not going to work out so favourably for Bobby Lashley. Since WrestleMania has so many matches on the card, and there are issues with time constraints, it wouldn't be surprising to see Balor defeat Lashley in a match a little longer than his one against Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

In all likeliness, this is going to be a squash match of the highest order, and Balor will quickly regain the IC title.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement