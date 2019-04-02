WrestleMania 35: 5 ways WWE can use John Oliver at the show of shows

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 590 // 02 Apr 2019, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Oliver's show Last Week Tonight is known to be quite a game-changer and one that has generally amassed a lot of acclaim among mainstream audiences. Oliver, assisted by his team of researchers, usually take up topics of all kinds, political or otherwise, and add a satirical spin to it while also ripping on people and other things.

Oliver's topic of interest yesterday was none other than WWE, where he delved into the company's happenings and primarily focused on things like WWE's independent contractor status and treatment of talent.

One person who he made sure he constantly ripped on was Vince McMahon, the boss himself. He was relentless in attacking McMahon for things that he's said and done, and while you could argue that he had taken a lot of things out of context, there certainly was a good deal of truth in what he said.

WWE immediately reacted to the episode of Last Week Tonight, publicly inviting John Oliver (who admitted himself, is a big wrestling fan) to WrestleMania to see how the company works. There's no doubt that WWE would want to capitalize on the publicity that Oliver has brought them, and here are a few crazy ways that Oliver could be implemented into WrestleMania 35.

#5. A comedy segment backstage

John Oliver, all said and done, is a comedian. While the show obviously tackles very important issues, the fundamental of it is that it is comedy. Comedy is also where Oliver excels best, and if WWE is to bring him for WrestleMania, it wouldn't be surprising to see them put him up in a comedy skit backstage.

He's good at it, and he could actually have a very fun interaction with a comedic superstar like R-Truth. If that did happen, it would be pretty surreal to think about.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement