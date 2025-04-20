WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Worst case scenario for every match

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 is officially in the books, and what a blockbuster night it was! Three new champions were crowned, and the main event pulled off a massive shock as Paul Heyman turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk for Seth Rollins. When all was said and done, it was an epic night full of massive 'Mania moments.

After Night One set the stage, Night Two faces the task of bringing the weekend to an epic conclusion. With six matches confirmed and a potential seventh to be added courtesy of Randy Orton's "open challenge," it's set to be a night of twists, surprises, epic moments, and massive star power. With each bout naturally comes a best- and worst-case scenario, which could make or break the show.

Let's have a look at the worst-case scenarios for each match on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41

#7. An underwhelming surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, The Prizefighter had to pull out due to injury just weeks before The Show of Shows, leaving The Viper's plans up in the air. The 14-time World Champion will now issue an open challenge on Night Two of 'Mania, which several opponents could potentially answer.

The creative team must choose their opponent carefully, ensuring their selection isn't too obvious or underwhelming for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 45-year-old has fewer 'Manias ahead of him than behind him, so his remaining outings on The Show of Shows must be treated with the utmost care.

#6. AJ Styles defeats Logan Paul on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

The Phenomenal One and The Maverick are set for a technical battle [Image credit: WWE.com]

AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, a world-traveled megastar, and one of the most beloved superstars in the business today. Logan Paul is one of the hottest up-and-coming heels in the Stamford-based promotion, and his antics over the years have made him extremely unpopular with fans.

As such, many would love to see The Phenomenal One vanquish The Maverick on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, this result would do little to serve either man, with Styles nearing retirement and Paul having voiced his desire to become world champion.

The legendary high-flyer must put over the younger man, given that he has little to lose and the latter has a lot to gain. A loss could even serve as a springboard for a redemption storyline for the legendary star with Karrion Kross in his ear.

#5. Bron Breakker retains the Intercontinental Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

The time is right for the Unpredictable Badass to move on from the IC Title scene [Image: WWE.com]

Bron Breakker is deep into his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Breakker has gone from strength to strength since recapturing the title from Jey Uso, battling Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser with great success. However, his time on the IC Title scene has arguably run its course.

With Dominik Mysterio coming into his own as a singles threat, Finn Balor chasing his first singles title in three years, and Penta riding a massive wave of momentum, there's arguably no compelling reason for Breakker to retain. The Unpredictable Bada*s needs to lose the title for the sake of elevating his successor, which will enable him to graduate to the main event scene.

All four men are ready to make progress, but the worst-case scenario might halt everyone's momentum instead.

#4. An underwhelming payoff to Bayley's "replacement" angle in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match

Expand Tweet

Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, The Role Model was unceremoniously written out of the match through a backstage attack angle on the Countdown show last night, which was rumored to have been "planned for weeks".

This left most fans baffled as to why the veteran was booked for the card, only to be withdrawn at the last moment if she was cleared to compete. Much of this curiosity quickly turned to anger over the perceived mistreatment of an iconic pioneer in the women's division. Should the payoff to her backstage attack prove underwhelming, it could spark vitriolic backlash and derail the match.

Whatever Triple H and Co. have in mind, it has to be worth it

#3. Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41

The two SmackDown titans face off in a Sin City street fight on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 [Image credit: WWE.com]

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are two of the top stars on WWE SmackDown. Both had a stellar 2024, with McIntyre having an acclaimed long-term feud with CM Punk while Priest successfully broke away from The Judgment Day to begin a solo career. However, while the three-time world champion has become somewhat bulletproof to losses, The Punishment's momentum is still shaky.

Defeat to The Scottish Warrior could derail the Puerto Rican star, leaving the blue brand short on top babyface stars. On the other hand, The Scottish Psychopath could easily shake it off and go after a world title or Roman Reigns. It could even be the trigger that makes him join forces with someone like John Cena or Seth Rollins!

#2. Rhea Ripley reclaims the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Women's World Title match will open Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 [Image credit: WWE.com]

IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The EST of WWE will hope to win her fourth world title in her fifth match at The Show of Shows, where she is still unbeaten. Meanwhile, The Genius Of The Sky will try to hold on to the title she has held for less than two months in a bid to avoid being a transitional champion.

Both these women have a more compelling case to win than The Eradicator, who has held the championship for the majority of the past two years over two reigns. Fans are ready to see Mami take a new direction away from the Women's World Title, perhaps having a run of non-title feuds. As such, the Australian megastar must not leave Allegiant Stadium a three-time Women's World champion.

#1. The Rock returns at WWE WrestleMania 41 to overshadow John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Their feud has been explosive, beginning with a heel turn that went viral around the world at Elimination Chamber and followed by a series of emotionally charged promo exchanges. Despite a few plot holes, such as The Rock's glaring absence, the duo has managed to turn it around successfully.

Thus, the creative team must be careful with any potential involvement from The Final Boss. The Brahma Bull has sometimes done more harm than good with his insertion into recent storylines, although he has also created lots of magic. Should he make a surprise appearance, it must be in service of the story of the match instead of introducing a baffling swerve or overshadowing the talent involved.

Oh, and, if he does show up, he MUST receive a Stone Cold Stunner!😁

