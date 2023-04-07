WrestleMania disappointment, Elimination Chamber defeat - 5 times WWE fans wanted a championship to change hands (but it didn't happen)

The WWE Universe is often very vocal about who they want to win. The fans get behind a WWE Superstar and hope that their favored competitor will end up victorious. This is especially true if the crowd favorite is challenging for a championship in his hometown.

On numerous occasions, WWE has given its fans what they want when it comes to championship victories. Fans have witnessed incredible moments like KofiMania, Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania XXX journey, and the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, there are a number of other examples where WWE decided to go against the wishes of the fans when it comes to the outcome of title matches.

Without further ado, here's a look at five times WWE fans wanted a championship to change hands, but it didn't happen.

#5. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

Many wrestling fans and critics made up their minds that Cody Rhodes was the right man to dethrone Roman Reigns, and they hoped that the moment would come at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, when WrestleMania went to Hollywood, The Tribal Chief emerged victorious against The American Nightmare.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner looked to do what his father never could; win a World Title in WWE. However, the grandson of a plumber wasn't booked to take the championship off of Roman Reigns in the main event of April's grand spectacle. Cody's loss disappointed a lot of fans who had their hearts set on a happy ending for Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

#4. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023

Going into the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Sami Zayn was arguably the most popular wrestler on the WWE roster when it came to the crowd's reaction. While fans typically cheer for Sami at WWE events, fans inside the Bell Centre went wild in showing their appreciation for the hometown hero who was challenging The Tribal Chief.

The Montreal crowd wanted Sami to win badly. Being born in Quebec, Zayn had the home-crowd advantage, but that wasn't enough to overcome the dirty tactics of The Bloodline's Roman Reigns. Wrestling fans worldwide wanted to see Zayn walk away with the victory, but he became just another victim of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Sami vs Roman was a rollercoaster of emotion. Zayn was treated to a hero's welcome, and he would have won the match if not for a referee bump.

#3. Edge vs. Austin Theory (c) for the WWE United States Championship (Monday Night RAW, 2/20/2023)

Two days after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Edge battled Austin Theory with the US Title on the line. Edge fought The Forever Champion in front of his countrymen at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

WWE fans didn't get to see Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns two nights prior, but Edge could have given the crowd a feel-good moment involving a popular Canadian wrestler winning a title in his home country. However, Finn Balor got involved in the proceedings, resulting in Austin Theory walking away with the victory. Many wrestling fans wanted to see Edge defeat the irritable Theory for the title, but that wasn't the end result on February 20, 2023.

Edge addressed the crowd following the match as they continued to chant his name. While he wasn't able to win the US Title in front of his countryman, the WWE Universe still appreciated the legend and thanked him for his service.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022

Scottish-born Drew McIntyre had the Cardiff crowd firmly on his side when he fought Roman Reigns inside the Principality Stadium. Much like Edge and Sami Zayn, McIntyre had his countrymen cheering him on as he battled The Tribal Chief. And much like Edge and Zayn, the home-crowd advantage wasn't enough to get the job done.

McIntyre fought valiantly in his quest to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At times, it looked like Drew would win, but ultimately Reigns was the one to walk away with the victory. This is thanks to Solo Sikoa, who made his main roster debut by costing McIntyre the title in the main event of Clash at the Castle.

The UK crowd didn't get to see Drew become the Undisputed Champion and they surely would have gone bananas if WWE granted their collective wish.

#1. Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Santino Marella vs. Wade Barrett vs. Cody Rhodes vs. The Big Show vs. The Great Khali for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2012

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



I remember this moment, wish it had happened Santino Marella talking about that time he and Daniel Bryan almost created one of the most shocking moments inside Elimination Chamber.I remember this moment, wish it had happened Santino Marella talking about that time he and Daniel Bryan almost created one of the most shocking moments inside Elimination Chamber.I remember this moment, wish it had happened 🔥 https://t.co/6NqDs6xVtR

Comedic mid-carder Santino Marella was never considered a main-eventer in WWE, but at the 2012 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, fans inside the Bradley Center wanted him to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Marella was dubbed the "sentimental favorite" going into the chamber match, and the crowd rooted for the Italian funnyman as he delivered the standout performance of the night.

Marella was able to eliminate Cody Rhodes and Wade Barrett, but he wasn't able to overcome Daniel Bryan and his LeBell Lock. However, judging by the crowd's response, it's safe to say that fans in Milwaukee would have given the moment a major pop if Santino was the one to come out on top.

