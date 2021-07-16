10 Wrestlers Who Were In TV Shows

WWE is a household name around the world which means that their stars often become household names as well. Sometimes, WWE stars will make it to starring in big-screen movies like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista.

Most of the time, though, they star on smaller screens. Stars such as The Miz and The Bella Twins have TV shows directly about their lives, but this is not the case for everyone.

Given that they are natural TV actors and characters, wrestlers will sometimes make cameos or appearances in other TV shows, outside of reality television.

Here is a list of 10 wrestling stars you might have forgotten have appeared in non-wrestling-related TV shows.

#10. Rowdy Roddy Piper's TV Pit

How come none of you told me Rowdy Roddy Piper was in It's Always Sunny?! — Rachel Coleman (@RacheColeman) February 15, 2015

The late, great Rowdy Roddy Piper has over 100 acting credits to his name. He famously starred in the 1988 classic They Live and has appeared as a side character in many other movies.

Given that he has so many acting credits, it might be hard to forget that he has appeared in TV shows as well.

There are some of his TV appearances that are sometimes forgotten. Piper appeared in 1994’s Robocop series as Faked Thief Commander Cash. He took on the famous robotic cop in that episode as he played the villain of the main character.

Piper played Daniel Boone in 1999s Mentors and appeared alongside Chuck Norris in TV’s Walker Texas Ranger.

Prior to his death, Piper appeared in a few more TV shows throughout his career. He starred in an episode of Cold Case and in Munchie The Agent, in 2010.

More notably, he appeared in a comedic role on FX’s TV show Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Piper played Da’ Maniac who was a drunken independent wrestler who was basically willing to do anything to make a quick dollar.

Unfortunately, Piper is no longer with us so we just have his amazing wrestling and acting performances to remember him by, but if you come across any of his TV appearances it is always great to see the Rowdy one at his finest.

You can find a few of his appearances on TV available for streaming on Hulu.

