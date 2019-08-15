Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (8th - 14th August): Legend contacted for one final match, Alexa Bliss wants to reunite with male Superstar

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.44K // 15 Aug 2019, 06:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Alexa Bliss.

Welcome to another edition of our weekly news roundup, where were we accumulate all the noteworthy stories from the big and lively world of pro wrestling.

It was a stacked week courtesy of SummerSlam, which ended up being a satisfying PPV offering from WWE. The company kicked off the second half of its schedule with a few big announcements that have painted a promising picture of what lies ahead.

WWE's competitors aren't lagging behind either. AEW and NJPW made the news this week, with the latter's G1 Climax coming to an incredible end.

Let's not waste any more time and shift the focus to the roundup for the week:

#1. Why Vince McMahon contacted Trish Stratus for one final match

Trish Stratus returned to the ring at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair and put on one of the best matches of the night in front of her hometown fans in Toronto.

For a 44-year-old mother of two children who hadn't wrestled a proper singles match in years, Stratus looked like she hadn't missed a step and seamlessly worked a very entertaining bout with Charlotte.

In the build-up to the PPV, the 7-time Women's Champion was interviewed by tThe Toronto Sun, during which she revealed the reason why Vince McMahon contacted her for another match.

Stratus revealed that the WWE boss gave her a call and offered a proposal that was just too good to pass up. The plan was to give Stratus one last hurrah in front of her hometown fans.

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer trained hard and looked in great shape in what was supposedly her final match. But, was it?

Our very own Tom Colohue has heard different things backstage regarding her in-ring future and it seems Stratus could be in for another match before she retires for good.

#2. Alexa Bliss would love to reunite with Braun Strowman

Sportskeed's Riju Dasgupta aka Dr. Hex, was on a conference call with Alexa Bliss recently during which Little Miss Bliss revealed her desire to reunite with Braun Strowman.

Bliss had teamed up with Strowman for the Mixed Match Challenge and the team went by the name 'The Little Big'. Five Feet of Fury said that she would love to team up with the Monster Among Men for a big match against WWE's real-life power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

I would love to see Team Little Big return to action. We had a lot of fun doing the Mixed Match challenge and if anyone would be able to come up and face Becky and Seth, it would be us for sure.

We like the sound that!

1 / 5 NEXT