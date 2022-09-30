3 Reasons why Karrion Kross should defeat Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules and 2 reasons he shouldn't

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross has been brewing and heating up since the build-up to WWE Clash at the Castle. The mystery behind why Kross has targeted McIntyre remains unresolved, as the road leading into Extreme Rules has been quite interesting, to say the least.

McIntyre recently lost what may have been his last opportunity to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, thanks in part to Kross' interference. Had it not been for his involvement, along with Solo Sikoa's main roster debut, then the outcome of the title bout could've been entirely different.

Nevertheless, we will examine why Karrion Kross should defeat Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules and why he shouldn't.

#5. Why he should: The Scottish Psychopath is a stepping stone for what's to come next

Karrion Kross is an odd character, to say the least. He's a powerful wrestler who hasn't come close to showing off his true potential inside the squared circle. The former NXT World Champion needed this rivalry with Drew McIntyre to prove a point upon his main roster re-debut and potentially climb to the top of the WWE mountain.

During the pandemic, McIntyre led WWE through the dark times as the WWE Champion, while Kross left NXT behind for the main roster. However, The Doom Walker's initial stint on RAW turned out to be underwhelming, thanks to some poor booking.

By any means, Kross is no laughing stock and has loads of potential. The powerhouse is one Kross Jacket away from beginning his ascend to the top.

#4. Why he shouldn't: Drew McIntyre needs the rebound victory

As mentioned above, McIntyre needs this victory to rinse off the sour taste left in his mouth following his loss to Roman Reigns. McIntyre was very close to becoming a world champion again, only for those dreams to go up in smoke.

The Scotsman is seemingly far from being finished with Reigns, and to get back to that level, he needs to stop Karrion Kross. The former WWE Champion can succeed in his mission by delivering a devastating Claymore Kick to Kross on October 8.

If there was ever a time for McIntyre to get a huge rebound victory to put him back into the main event scene, it needs to happen in this match with Kross.

#3. Why he should: To bounce back from his previous RAW stint

Karrion Kross needs the win to signify the start of his reign of terror in WWE.

Let's ignore the ongoing rumors that Kross is part of the White Rabbit mystery. Let's forget about the potential for Bray Wyatt to return and what he may have in store for the WWE Universe if he returns.

Kross's time is running out, and a point must be made to the world that he is worth every last penny the company has spent on his comeback. It's time for him to finally show the wrestling world what he can do inside and out of the squared circle.

#2. Why he shouldn't: To further the storyline

The storyline between the two stars could easily continue beyond what we see at Extreme Rules. All it takes is for Drew McIntyre to get by Kross by the skin of his teeth, only to be laid out and brutalized in a post-match brawl. This could signify that McIntyre may have won the battle, but the war is far from over.

The rivals could elevate the level of their feud by continuing this storyline through Crown Jewel and finishing off the story by wrestling inside a steel cage, or perhaps even a Hell in a Cell match.

#1. Why he should: This would be the biggest victory in Karrion Kross' WWE career so far

Without a doubt, if Karrion Kross picks up a win over Drew McIntyre, this will be the single biggest win in his entire WWE career (so far).

Kross was a big fish in a small pond, to a degree, during his days in NXT but was quickly humbled and squashed on the main roster. This could be due to the company's alleged lack of faith in him during his initial main roster on the red brand.

Now that Kross has returned to SmackDown and reverted to his killer instincts, he and Scarlett can embark on a dominant run on the blue brand in the coming months.

