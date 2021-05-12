5 of WWE's best booking decisions in 2021 thus far

For most hardcore WWE fans, it is common knowledge that WWE content is scripted. Everything that the WWE Universe witnesses live on television or in attendance is pre-determined, and the outcome of a match is almost always known to the wrestlers. Matches are booked and produced by WWE producers and other relevant authorities.

Over the past few months, WWE has taken quite a few risks. For example, WrestleMania 37 only featured two part-timers in Edge and Shane McMahon. This is immensely different from WrestleMania 36: Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were the World Champions heading into the event.

Booking isn't an easy task, and the effort WWE producers put into storylines and match-ups is commendable. Some booking decisions are well-received by fans, while others aren't. For example, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was hailed by the WWE Universe, whereas, the fans condemned Goldberg's win over the Fiend at Super Show-Down in February 2020.

While evaluating booking decisions, this list will consider the WWE Universe's response and long-term consequences.

#5 Riddle wins The WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

Riddle won the US Championship at Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber, Riddle won his first singles championship when he defeated then champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison. The King of Bros pinned Morrison after hitting him with the Bro-Derek while Lashley was outside the ring. WWE protected Lashley in the process as he was never involved in the final decision.

Riddle's win gave rise to an interesting series of events. Later that night, Lashley would viciously assault Drew McIntyre, which would pave the way for the former to win his first WWE Championship. The All Mighty might have lost the US Championship, but the consolation prize was worth the loss incurred.

It also gave Riddle a firm footing on the main roster as he was struggling to remain relevant on the Red Brand. The former NXT North American Champion would defend his title successfully against stars like Mustafa Ali, but he dropped it to Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. His reign lasted 49 days. Post-WrestleMania, Riddle started a storyline with Randy Orton which has intrigued fans and will elevate the youngster.

Had Riddle not won the US Championship at Elimination Chamber, Lashley would've never won the WWE Championship, and Riddle would still be struggling to find his place on the main roster.

