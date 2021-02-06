WWE: Top 5 WrestleMania rumors fans need to know about

There's something about rumors during WrestleMania season that makes WWE so enticing to watch. It's just a period of time where everything is up in the air, and fans take to the internet to try to figure out what will happen next. Some might even try to piece together the eventual match card for WrestleMania based off this information. This process can make the journey to the show even more fun.

Whether fans end up getting it right or not doesn't matter. The point is to have a good time and look cool to your friends as you seemingly predict the future. Some rumors on the internet never come true, but these reports can give fans an idea of what to expect in the next couple of weeks.

With rumors about WrestleMania 37 running rampant throughout the internet, here are five things that fans need to know about. As always, please share your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Cesaro might be in line for a push on WWE SmackDown

Will WWE be successful in signing Cesaro to a new contract?

According to Wrestlinginc.com, Cesaro's contract with WWE is set to expire after WrestleMania 37, which would have made "The Swiss Cyborg" a free agent for the first time in a decade. While one might think that Cesaro, who has won several titles throughout his career, could take his talents elsewhere, that doesn't seem to be the case.

But new reports suggest that Cesaro has re-signed with WWE, so he's set to remain with the company. Other rumors state that Cesaro was in line for the spotlight that Shinsuke Nakamura received in the gauntlet match earlier this year. But WWE chose Nakamura instead due to Cesaro's contract situation.

But the former WWE United States Champion has been on a roll. Cesaro has picked up impressive wins over Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler in recent weeks. As a result, it feels like he is heading for an upward swing. WWE might opt to reward Cesaro for his loyalty by giving him a push on the road to WrestleMania.

Otherwise, why would WWE keep pushing him this way? More often than not, there's a method to the madness of WWE programming. It wouldn't make sense for WWE to give Cesaro these notable wins for no reason. As a result, Cesaro is a Superstar to watch in the coming weeks.