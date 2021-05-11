5 dream matches that will probably never happen in WWE

Dream matches are just what the term implies: they're match-ups that garner immense interest in the WWE Universe. They often involve popular stars from the past, present, and future battling it out in the ring.

Some dream matches come a little too soon, while others a little too late. Roman Reigns versus John Cena at No Mercy 2017 was a solid dream match that WWE gave away at a minor pay-per-view, while The Undertaker versus Goldberg at Super Show-Down 2019 was a decade late.

However, dream matches do not always deliver, and fans end up being disappointed. Shinsuke Nakamura versus AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 was one of the most hyped dream encounters of all time, but failed to live up to the sky-high expectations.

Yet history has taught us to never say never. In WWe, the main event of WrestleMania 37 is a prime example. Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge locked horns in a thrilling encounter for the Universal Championship. All three men went through pain and turmoil, despite many believing that their careers were over not so long ago.

But, barring miracles and a few exceptions, there are many dream matches that may never come to fruition. Here are five of them.

#5 Drew McInytre versus Samoa Joe

Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe never clashed in a singles match

In a shocking development, Samoa Joe was released from his WWE contract soon after WrestleMania 37. A veteran and respected individual, Joe's WWE run had left a lot to be desired. Many dream matches were thrown away when he was released. A potential showdown with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was at the top of the list.

The Scottish Psychopath and the Samoan Submission Machine are outstanding, dedicated performers, who lay it all on the line in the sqaured circle. They crossed paths in multiple Royal Rumble matches. McIntyre even eliminated Joe in a Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team match at Survivor Series 2018. However, a one-on-one match between the two heavyweights never happened.

With Joe gone from WWE, the chances are even slimmer. Moreover, Joe's career is winding down and he is nearing retirement. Hence, Drew McIntyre versus Samoa Joe is probably not happening, not in a WWE ring.

