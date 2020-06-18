WWE: 5 reasons why Randy Orton should become the next WWE Champion

Randy Orton has redeemed himself and has gained enormous heat.

His impeccable work warrants a WWE Championship reign.

Shiraz Aslam

The Viper may become the next WWE Champion.

During such difficult times, very few WWE Superstars have managed to shine. The legendary Randy Orton is one of them. Upon turning heel in late January, Orton has breathed new life into his character. Granted, he does his best work as a heel - but he has taken his villainous side to another level.

The Viper's rivalry with The Rated-R Superstar has to be one of the best in recent memory; the animosity and concealed respect between these two veterans are palpable. Their chemistry in the ring is unmatched. Although the story-line revolves around Edge's redemption journey, Randy Orton has reaped quite a few rewards for himself.

This past week at Backlash, The Legend Killer and his opponent, Edge, went to hell and back in a breath-taking, scintillating contest. It was hyped as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever",but the two foes were unable to live up to the overwhelming expectations. The savvy veteran in Randy Orton was, however, able to gain the pinfall over Edge by hitting the low-blow and blasting his opponent with a mind-shaking Punt kick. Unfortunately, The Hall of Famer suffered a triceps injury that has put him out of action.

The next night after their match at Backlash, Christian - Edge's best friend - stood up to Orton and was later challenged to an Unsanctioned match later in the evening. Captain Charisma reluctantly accepted the challenge, However, Christian left the night on a stretcher after Randy Orton, with some help from Ric Flair, delivered a Punt kick to Christian's head.

The future looks bright for WWE's resident Apex Predator, and perhaps a future WWE Championship opportunity could be in the works for Orton. If that happens, Randy Orton could become a fourteen-time World Champion.

5. WWE needs an established, top-class heel as a World Champion during such unprecedented circumstances.

Drew McIntyre has been a fighting champion.

The current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has been an amazing champion. The Scottish Terminator has done the WWE Championship justice with his title reign. McIntyre has conquered the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big Show. However, the WWE Championship hasn't headlined a pay-per-view since WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank was centred around the unique ladder match and Backlash revolved around Edge and Randy Orton's "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The WWE Championship matches were over-shadowed at both event, being relegated to the mid-card. The WWE Championship needs a key spot on the card, but with McIntyre as champion, that hasn't happened.

Ratings are low and fan-interest is dwindling. The Scottish Psychopath is a star in the making whereas Randy Orton is an established, high-calibre athlete. Orton is a familiar face who could draw in fans amid all the peculiar circumstances. Moreover, WWE needs more heels as champions to ensure better-quality and plausible story-lines. Only AJ Styles is a heel champion on the main roster. If WWE wants a heel to be the next WWE Champion, The Apex Predator is the most feasible option.

