5 recent News & Rumors about Brock Lesnar: Brock spotted dancing outside WWE, WrestleMania rematch teased

Welcome to our weekly Brock Lesnar roundup, where we take a look at the most recent WWE news stories and rumors on The Beast Incarnate. He played a massive part during last week's SmackDown as the build towards Day 1 continued to captivate viewers.

Lesnar's work has also captivated his fellow wrestlers in WWE while more praise has been showered on him and the storytelling leading into his match with Roman Reigns. We also got a glimpse of the former UFC star outside of the ring, with a photo of him dancing with a friend.

Meanwhile, WWE has teased Lesnar's next match following Day 1 – a rematch from a previous WrestleMania. So, without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar.

#5. T-Bar enjoyed the ending of WWE SmackDown involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

The angle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been top tier, with Paul Heyman playing a massive role. Last week, things came to a head as The Tribal Chief fired his wise man after feeling betrayed. Roman attacked Heyman but was stopped by Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate rushed to his former advocate's aid and attacked The Bloodline. He F5'ed the Universal Champion to stand tall at the end of SmackDown, much to the delight of fans.

WWE RAW Superstar T-Bar commented about the segment on Twitter:

"The final 10 minutes of SmackDown was so awesome," T-Bar tweeted.

Hopefully, WWE maintains the momentum Reigns and Lesnar have garnered heading into Day 1. It's the most exciting program in all of wrestling today.

#4. Dutch Mantell has high hopes for WWE Day 1's numbers

The main reason why fans are so invested in the saga between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is the uncertainty. WWE has kept everybody guessing and at the edge of their seats, which should bode well for the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks the New Year's Day show will do good numbers thanks to the Universal Championship match. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, he explained how the doubt over what happens next has made Reigns vs. Lesnar a must-see match:

"When it's interesting and you don't know really who's gonna win or where it's gonna go, that's when people say 'I'm gonna go see this'. I think [the pay-per-view] will do well."

This match can go several ways, with Brock Lesnar potentially reuniting with Paul Heyman and winning the Universal Championship. However, one cannot rule out the idea that The Bloodline and Heyman are in cahoots against The Beast Incarnate.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh