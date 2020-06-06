WWE: 5 Bray Wyatt facts you probably forgot

WWE fans haven't had the privilege to see Superstars like Bray Wyatt in a long time. He's a peculiar talent, and it's hard to argue the fact that his future is bright, and it holds many big opportunities for him.

While Wyatt's last character didn't work out exactly as WWE had expected, his new character - The Fiend - seems to captivate fans more than anything else in WWE right now. Since adopting this new "face of fear", Wyatt has become unstoppable. He has defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and many more.

Of course, Wyatt has lost a few bouts during his ongoing journey to the top, but that won't stop him. With today's list, let's take a look at a few things that you probably forgot about "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

#5 He's a state wrestling champion

Wyatt continued his state wrestling career before trying his hand in another sport

Long before Bray Wyatt was terrifying Superstars with his mystical bag of sinister tricks, he was a Florida high school state wrestling champion. Wyatt attained this achievement while he was attending Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida. During his time there, he grew very fond of sports, and he tried his luck in amatuer wrestling.

While competing in the 275-lbs. weight category, he won the state wrestling championship in 2005. With this accomplishment, Wyatt continued his state wrestling career before trying his hand in another sport- American football. He played as a defensive tackle, as well as guard for two seasons, at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. With his extraordinary performance there, he earned a football scholarship to Troy University.

At Troy, things didn't exactly work out as Wyatt had planned. His football skills did improve, but not to the extent he had expected, and though his grades were good, he had no interest in becoming a doctor or lawyer. As a result, Wyatt left Troy just days before he was about to receive his bachelor's degree and went on to become a professional wrestler.

