WWE: 5 things that must happen on Raw and SmackDown Live this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 505 // 01 Sep 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman be able to keep their love for the Universal Championship aside?

Over the past few weeks, WWE produced a few decent episodes of Raw, a string of good episodes from SmackDown, and a very good pay-per-view event in SummerSlam. Yet, the quality of show somewhat dipped last week.

After an average episode of Raw which was followed by an equally average episode of SmackDown Live, the company needs to pull its socks up with Clash of Champions in the horizon.

With a roster filled with the most talented Superstars in the world and the quarter-finals of the King of the Ring tournament lined up, WWE can surely increase the quality of shows during the forthcoming episodes.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE must do to make the next episode of Raw and SmackDown a lot more successful.

#5 Bray Wyatt attacks his former tag team partner

No one is safe from The Fiend

Bray Wyatt’s new persona has got everyone talking, and The Fiend has become one of the biggest hits of the year with the social media crowd.

With all that popularity pouring in, Wyatt’s former partner Matt Hardy has been watching and appreciating his friend’s work. Recently, Hardy revealed that he would like to work with Wyatt again and stated:

I would not say no to that. I am a big fan of Bray and we’re good friends on a personal level. I am a big fan of his work, I am a big fan of his creative thought process and he’s excellent at what he does. I hope he gets the proper opportunity with all this because I think it is gonna be a grand slam.

WWE could use this in an angle to give The Fiend a definite boost by bringing Matt Hardy to the center of the ring to request the real Bray Wyatt to return and to stop attacking WWE Legends. This could bring out The Fiend to answer Matt instead with a Mandible Claw to close out the segment and make The Fiend even more merciless.

