WWE: 5 Things that will happen if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2019, 06:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some major changes could come our way after WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating forces known to man. Whether it's in the ring or within the Octagon, Lesnar has blazed a path of dominance as few have. In a few weeks, he goes up against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. For the first time in his career, he is the underdog.

And this is because people have become bored with his part-time appearances. Those who are aware of the machinations behind the scenes are aware that WrestleMania is the stage where big title changes occur. It's akin to the end of a season for a television show and subsequent the beginning of another one.

So, let's assume that he does lose the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. What are the changes that could occur in WWE following this titanic shift in power?

Let me list 5 scenarios here...

#5 Brock Lesnar returns to the UFC

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion when he defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Shortly after the fight took place, Brock Lesnar entered the octagon and shoved Daniel Cormier around, to the shock of the audience. It was clear then that there was money to be made from this massive fight.

Not long ago, UFC President Dana White was asked about Brock Lesnar's UFC future and this is what he had to say:

I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen."

So, in my opinion, if Lesnar loses the Universal Championship, he will return to the Octagon. It could be for one fight, or for an extended run.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement