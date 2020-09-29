9 WWE Superstars who were #1 picks in the Draft

WWE finally confirmed the rumors of an imminent WWE Draft in 2020. During the September 27th Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE revealed that the Draft will take place on two shows: October 9th's Friday Night SmackDown and October 12th's Monday Night RAW.

WWE Drafts are always highly anticipated affairs. They not only provide possibilities for fresh feuds and interesting interactions, but also give us a peek into the minds of WWE creative.

The order in which WWE Superstars are drafted gives the viewers an idea as to how much value a certain superstar holds in the company. Comparisons, drama, and swerves are never in short supply during Drafts. The company ensures that the event is always a high-octane one.

Before each Draft, the rumor mill is actively trying to predict who the #1 pick will be.

There have been ten WWE Drafts to date, in which nine different superstars have had the honor of being the #1 pick. In the following article, take a look at the ten #1 Draft picks in WWE history:

#9 WWE Draft 2002 - The Rock

[Pc:WWE.com]

WWF, now WWE, acquired all of WCW's assets following their victory in the 2001 Monday Night Wars. WWF went on to buy ECW, too. This led to WWE having a large pool of talent, which they decided to split into two distinct brands: RAW and SmackDown.

Before this, members of the roster were free to appear on both brands. However, the brand extension stated that a wrestler would be exclusive to only one show.

Ric Flair had control of RAW whereas Vince McMahon, a giant heel at that time, was in control of SmackDown. As the whole roster watched on from a viewing area, McMahon announced that The Rock would the first-ever draft pick, moving over to SmackDown.

While you may think The Rock would be delighted to be the first choice, nothing would be further away from the truth. The Rock came out to face McMahon and verbally lambasted him for separating him from the RAW audience.

In the present, it is easy to see why The Rock would be the first-ever Draft pick. Currently the most electrifying man in all entertainment, the Hollywood megastar was a once-in-a-generation Superstar.

With an imposing physique and unmatched promo skills, WWE saw the star that Dwayne Johnson was capable of being. While his appearances in the company are now sparse, he continues to be an integral part of the WWE landscape and is heavily featured in vignettes.