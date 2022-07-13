5 Attitude Era WWE Superstars who could dominate the company today

The Attitude Era of WWE was chaos and carnage personified. The era spanned the late 1990s and early 2000s, and witnessed a number of superstars take center stage. Their personalities and wrestling performances made them the legends they are today.

At their peak, if these legends were pitted against the current crop of superstars, fans would get to see a whole new level of professional wrestling. It would have been interesting to see if the current generation can get the better of the Attitude Era superstars, or if the latter would dominate the former.

On this list, we take a look at 5 Attitude Era superstars who could dominate the company today.

#5 Lita

Lita performs a Moonsault on Becky Lynch

Lita made her WWE debut as a valet for Essa Rios in February 2000. However, the major breakthrough in her career came during her time in Team Extreme. She became the Women’s Champion by defeating Stephanie McMahon on RAW in August that year. Lita’s popularity skyrocketed due to her teasing fashion in the Attitude Era as well as her in-ring performance.

Her risk-taking style would be immensely popular today, with the WWE Hall of Famer even showing glimpses of it a few months ago. Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. The Moonsaults and Twist of Fates connected perfectly, as she was inches away from dethroning Big Time Becks.

Her endurance proves that the Attitude Era version of Lita can dominate today’s women’s roster with her high-flying abilities.

#4 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was impressive during the Attitude Era

Kurt Angle was the ultimate WWE all-rounder in the Attitude Era. It took the 1996 Olympic gold medalist next to no time to excel in the company, thanks to a combination of quick learning and adaptation. His brilliant in-ring ability and character work earned him the WWE Championship less than a year after his debut.

Angle could do it all, from intense grappling matches to hilarious backstage segments while wearing a cowboy hat. He was able to flick that switch from goofy to dangerous in an instant, with fans believing in him every step of the way.

That is why Kurt Angle would dominate the company today, with his range making him one of the most valuable talents the company could ever have. He did show flashes of his former self in 2017, with multiple matches over the course of 18 months.

Being constantly made fun of while also commanding the fans’ respect is a rare art form hardly any WWE Superstar has mastered. But Kurt Angle truly has. If he was at his peak today, the six-time world champion wouldn’t miss a beat in this era and could fit into any position on the card.

#3 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is multi-time Women's Champion

Despite debuting as a heel in 2000, Trish Stratus got the most recognition as a face right after the Attitude Era. Her pursuit of the WWE Women’s Championship made the likes of Victoria and Jazz her arch-rivals.

Stratus had stellar matches with both women, as she did with Lita as well. The Diva of the Decade (2003) won the Women’s Championship multiple times during that period.

A seven-time Women’s Champion, Trish Stratus is arguably the best female legend of the 2000s. She made a return to the ring in 2018 and defeated the likes of Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Stratusfaction was in full flow at the following year’s SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer took Charlotte Flair to her absolute limit. The battle of the past against the current generation witnessed the passing of the torch to The Queen.

Trish could dominate the current women’s roster if she was at her peak today. The Canadian’s in-ring skills gradually improved over the course of her career. One can only wonder how good she would be had Stratus faced today’s women week in, week out.

#2 The Rock

The Rock is known for electrifying promos

Similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock helped define the Attitude Era. He became the People’s Champion during his time with the Nation of Domination.

After allying himself with The Corporation, the former WWE Champion had memorable fights with Steve Austin. The Great One even won the WCW Championship and had a memorable stint with Mick Foley, as part of the Rock ‘n’ Sock connection, in the latter part of the era.

His occasional WrestleMania matches have highlighted that he has “still got it”. The Brahma Bull ended CM Punk’s 434-day reign as champion and defeated John Cena fair and square.

With his in-ring skills holding up to today’s standards, The Rock would be the biggest star in WWE if he was born 20 years later, as long as he could cut his own promos.

Newer fans could get a glimpse of The Electrifying One’s greatness, as he is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see how the feud between the two cousins pans out, should it take place.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin (icon of WWE Attitude Era)

Stone Cold celebrating in his usual style

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the pioneer of The Attitude Era, according to Vince Russo. The Texas Rattlesnake was even the era's biggest star. He won the Royal Rumble three times after his iconic Austin 3:16 promo, had a memorable feud with Vince McMahon following his WWE Championship victory, and even fought Booker T in a grocery store.

The living, breathing, wrecking machine in WWE, Steve Austin’s popularity transcends time. His occasional returns and subsequent beatings are proof of that. He executes The Stunner the same way he did 20 years ago. Moreover, his fight with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 shows he can still pull his punches.

In-ring skills aren’t as important as character work and presentation, which is why Stone Cold Steve Austin’s limited moveset would not hinder him if he was around 20 years younger. The Texas Rattlesnake would be among the top superstars, and that's the bottom line cuz Stone Cold said so.

