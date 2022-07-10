WWE has seen many hilarious moments in its 42 years. The sports entertainment business aims to make the audience laugh as well as marvel during the shows. Some comedic segments are scripted while others tend to happen naturally.

Scripted ones may include Superstar roastings, parodies, and even comical fighting segments. The naturally occurring ones include bloopers, botched moves, and ruined entrances. All of these combine to make up some of WWE's best light-hearted memories.

On this list, we will take a look at 5 of the funniest moments in WWE from the 2000s. (January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2009)

#5. Santino Marella arrives to leave - Royal Rumble 2009

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella made a name for himself with his comedic gimmick. Be it winning matches in the silliest way possible or mispronouncing names, his presence has always managed to bring hilarity.

Fans expected the same when a determined Santino darted towards the ring at Royal Rumble 2009. They were on the lookout for something interesting, however, they weren't ready for the moment as it happened in just a second. Kane clotheslined Santino over the top rope, eliminating him the moment he entered the ring.

Marella is now synonymous with the Royal Rumble for comical reasons. His case is much like Titus O'Neil's in 2018.

#4. Shawn Michaels delivers Sweet Chin Music to the WWE Staff - Cyber Sunday 2006

D-Generation X is part of many controversial moments in WWE history. They dressed up as Vince and Shane McMahon, organized a presidential parody, and even showered the McMahons with a truckload of poop.

Triple H revealed to Shawn in a segment that people weren't regarding DX as “controversial,” which caused the latter to snap. In his rant, HBK recalled some of the most controversial segments that are now hushed by WWE. He took it a step further to prove his point by kicking "Stan" (Shawn Spears), an official, and two other people in his path.

The way the non-wrestlers sold the superkick as well as Michaels' acting made the backstage segment in 2006 one of the funniest moments of the time.

#3. The Scorpion King gets roasted - RAW 2003

The Hurricane confronts The Rock

Resident superhero, The Hurricane, became a legendary character when WWE inserted him into The Rock and Stone Cold feud. He even defeated The Great One, thanks to a distraction from Austin. However, many may not remember his involvement in one of the funniest moments of 2003.

The moment starts with The Rock roasting The Hurricane. He proceeded to list the superheroes who could defeat The Hurricane, including Superman, Batman, and Aquaman. But The Hurricane was ready to spit back some venom. He revealed that he could beat one superhero: The Scorpion King.

The line was a play on Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of a monster in The Mummy franchise. The Rock was not only shocked by the counter but also lost in the verbal war. The Hurricane finished by stating he would eliminate The Brahma Bull in the upcoming battle royal.

#2. The funniest moment for Kaneinites - 2002

Kane might be the last one you expect to see on the funniest moments list, especially during the Attitude Era. The Big Red Machine was the epitome of destruction. However, this wasn't the case during a backstage segment with Hulk Hogan and The Rock. It can be found in the 4th position in the above video.

The trio was seen in the locker room, moments before they faced NWO members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac in a six-man tag team match. The Rock asked Kane if he was ready but got interrupted by the latter, in classic Brahma Bull fashion, “It doesn’t matter if you are ready!”

Kane then gave a lengthy speech on Rock fans, Hulkamaniacs, and even “Kaneinites”. He did a hilarious Hulk Hogan impersonation to bring an end to the moment. The facial expressions of The Rock and Hulk Hogan added to the genuine humor, making it one of the funniest moments in WWE.

#1. The Haunting of Booker T - 2001

Stone Cold Steve Austin went on a protracted campaign to ambush Booker T in various places. This was revenge for costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship against Chris Jericho at Vengeance 2001.

The rivalry witnessed many historic moments. In a Bingo Hall, Booker T was terrified when someone said, "A is for Austin 3:16." The old ladies surrounding Booker responded “what?” in classical fashion. He hid in a church and pretended to be a priest. However, Austin caught up with him and Booker had to make a dash for it.

One hilarious moment of the program was at a SmackDown in December 2001. Austin ambushed Booker T in a grocery market in Bakersfield. The Texas Rattlesnake ferried his rival on a shopping cart, occasionally drinking beer and bashing Booker with a pizza.

The most memorable moment, however, was Austin throwing Booker T in the cashier section and exiting after shouting "Price check on a jackass."

