5 WWE Authority figures who didn't last long on TV 

Authorities in WWE shape the foundation of their shows, such as RAW and SmackDown. An authority figure like Vince McMahon in 1998 boosted the ratings for RAW. In WWE, authority figures usually play the heel who torment the babyfaces. Whether it's Vince targeting top babyfaces Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, or John Cena, the WWE Universe is always up on their feet when watching the product. A heel figure would also side with the heels—for instance, Eric Bischoff siding with Triple H or Vickie Guerrero helping out on Edge's behalf.

Sometimes the authority figure can be a face who brings fairness to the brand. Former SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long is a prime example of an authority coming down on the heel wrestlers on his show, such as Kurt Angle, JBL, or Booker T.

Although authority figures have memorable moments, there are times where specific authority figures would last a short time in their role. A lot of these authority figures don't even stay a year on television. Here are five times where authority figures in WWE didn't last long on television.

#5 WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon as SmackDown General Manager

When the WWE decided to do their first brand extension, Vince McMahon decided to appoint General Managers for RAW and SmackDown. McMahon named Eric Bischoff as RAW General Manager and his daughter, Stephanie, as SmackDown's General Manager.

Stephanie McMahon made history in 2002 when she became the first General Manager of SmackDown. Stephanie's run lasted from mid 2002 until late 2003. Throughout her time as GM, Vince would often override Stephanie's decisions that affected the WWE Championship, which he wanted Brock Lesnar to hold. Stephanie's role as SmackDown General Manager would end after losing in an "I Quit Match" to her father.

