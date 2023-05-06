WWE Backlash 2023: Final match card and predictions following SmackDown (May 5)

WWE Backlash 2023 will take place in Puerto Rico tomorrow night. The company presented the go-home episode of SmackDown for Backlash from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. It is safe to say that the crowd was loud for the latest edition of the blue brand.

Triple H made no changes to the Backlash card on SmackDown this week. The Game kept the same matches that were updated after the April 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest was the only addition for WWE Backlash 2023 that was announced on the said episode of RAW.

Benito appeared on the go-home episode of SmackDown for Backlash to help Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega fight off Judgment Day. Click here to check out three possible endings to the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match at Backlash.

WWE @WWE 🫨



goes head-to-head with



#SmackDown BAD BUNNY HAS ARRIVED WITH THE LWO! @ArcherOfInfamy goes head-to-head with @sanbenito in a San Juan Street Fight TOMORROW NIGHT at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico! BAD BUNNY HAS ARRIVED WITH THE LWO! 🔥🫨@ArcherOfInfamy goes head-to-head with @sanbenito in a San Juan Street Fight TOMORROW NIGHT at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico! #SmackDown https://t.co/mxYEY34mvX

The upcoming Backlash premium live event will feature seven matches in total. Three bouts will be contested for the United States Title and the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Click here to read our predictions for the title matches at WWE Backlash.

The event will also see a massive six-man tag team match between the trio of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle against The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Things are not looking good between Jey and Solo, so don’t be surprised if the Enforcer walks out on his siblings, costing them the match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is another marquee match set for WWE Backlash 2023. The American Nightmare should emerge as the victor after meeting the Beast tomorrow night. Cody needs to win the match because of two reasons. Number one is that he cannot lose two high-profile matches in a row. The second reason would be that he needs to find a new opponent to keep him fresh.

As far as the match between Seth Rollins and Omos is concerned, The Nigerian Giant should get the win against The Visionary at WWE Backlash 2023. Omos lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. A loss to Rollins won’t make the big man look good unless WWE plans to set up a certain reunion tomorrow night.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Backlash 2023 as of Friday, May 5.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar - Singles match Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa - Six-man tag team match Rhea Ripley (c) (with Dominik Mysterio) vs. Zelina Vega (with Rey Mysterio) - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos (with MVP) – Singles match Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) - Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest - San Juan Street Fight

WWE Backlash 2023 start time revealed

There was some concern about Backlash start time because of the event taking place in Puerto Rico. Take it from us; the show will begin at its usual time. Fans will have to tune in precisely at 8 PM ET to watch their favorite superstars in action tomorrow night.

The RAW after Backlash will witness the commencement of a tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. WWE has already advertised a couple of matches for the contest.

It remains to be seen how much things will change after WWE Backlash 2023.

Poll : 0 votes