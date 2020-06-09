WWE Backlash - 5 Major Betrayals that could shake up the entire landscape

Could Edge be betrayed by a former tag team partner at Backlash?

Could Drew McIntyre retain his title thanks to a betrayal from someone Lashley was once close to?

Could Drew McIntyre retain his title thanks to a betrayal?

Yes, WWE Backlash is coming our way in just a few days and the excitement is...pretty average? At the end of the day, while the build may not have lived up to the expectations of one and all, the fact of the matter is that the actual pay-per-view, Backlash, could be a whole different story.

There's a great chance that WWE could be holding all their cards close to their chest and Backlash could be the stage where a few epic betrayals happen. So, which of the following betrayals that I have outlined in this article do you think are most likely at Backlash?

#5 Lana costs Bobby Lashley the WWE Championship at Backlash with a low blow

"Everybody's on the same team as far as wanting to see some kind of change"



Earlier today, @consciousgary asked @fightbobby about the support he’s received from #WWE and his fellow Superstars regarding the #BlackLivesMatter movement. @WWE // @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/5NDGD1V42O — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) June 4, 2020

Bobby Lashley and Lana, long before Backlash was even on the horizon were showcased as a couple and were knee-deep in a rivalry with Rusev, Lana's actual husband, and yes, Liv Morgan too. And then, all of a sudden, it turned out that Bobby Lashley had become a lot more goal-focused in the middle of the year, and he chose to align himself with MVP over his kayfabe wife, Lana.

"Let's not get it twisted. Drew McIntyre had to work very hard to get back to WWE and become WWE Champion."



EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE hitting back at Lashley's claims that the "Chosen One" was handed everything. @espn1530 @SKProWrestling https://t.co/I765tfl9x2 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 7, 2020

Hell hath no fury as Lana scorned and while she may have made it clear, on the surface, that she would be focusing on her own career going forward, I have a feeling that it is to throw us off track from the big swerve she could be pulling at Backlash. Yes, she could totally show up at the upcoming pay-per-view and hit Lashley with a low blow when the referee is distracted, allowing Drew McIntyre to pick up a big win.

It would bring a sense of closure to the whole Lashley and Lana storyline, something that it has needed for quite some time.

