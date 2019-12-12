WWE Backstage: 5 Takeaways from the December 10th episode

Matthew Serocki
12 Dec 2019

The panel commented on Rollins' official heel turn.

With TLC under five days away, the focus of this week's WWE Backstage covered the lead up to the final PPV of 2019. They took the confirmed heel turn of Seth Rollins to task while discussing the possible outlook for the new partnership between The Kingslayer and the Authors of Pain.

They also relived one of the best matches in WWE history in the 2017 TLC showdown between Finn Balor and AJ Styles. King Corbin joined the show and offered up a lot of what goes into his heel character, including how easy it is for him to be hated by many fans. He offered up a lot of insights into just how he crafts his persona.

A different segment aired this week in CM Punk's return to the show as he, Paige and Corbin all competed for a chance to win $50,000 of Booker T's money. None of the contestants won the money but Paige got three of the four questions correct.

The build to TLC was also discussed as were segments from last week's SmackDown and this week's RAW. The panellists all had varying opinions on everything as they usually do, so here are five takeaways from the December 10th episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 The Seth Rollins alliance with AOP

Seth Rollins and AOP left Kevin Owens in a heap backstage on RAW.

One of the first topics that were tackled by the panellists was the ongoing saga between Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and the Authors of Pain. Rollins has tried to reassure both Owens and the WWE Universe that he in no way has been in cahoots with AOP. Owens still didn't believe anything The Architect said and wanted to keep his distance from the former Universal Champion.

Rollins finally caved, saying that since everyone thought he was allied with them anyways, he might as well join forces with Akam and Rezar. Punk was hesitant of the formation, taking a "wait and see" approach because he'd seen Rollins allied with a few lackeys before. He didn't want to see "a regurgitated version of the Shield."

Paige said that she loved this version of Rollins while Booker T said that the alliance with The Beastslayer would give AOP the rub of working with a talent like the former member of The Shield. The panellists felt that The Architect did better work as a heel and that is what he should be going forward.

