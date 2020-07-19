WWE should celebrate the Women's Evolution by taking these next steps

All week long WWE has been celebrating the fifth anniversary of the day Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks were called up to the main roster from NXT. That night is considered by many, including WWE, to be the official starting point of the Women's Evolution.

The #GiveDivasAChance movement sparked a Divas Revolution that morphed into the Women's Evolution. The Divas Championship became the Women's Championship and it was followed up by the creation of the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

We've seen countless firsts including the Women's Royal Rumble and the Women's MITB Ladder Match. Women have gotten to compete inside Hell in Cell, in Last Woman Standing Matches and at WarGames. The biggest glass ceiling of them all was also shattered last year when women main-evented WrestleMania for the first time in the 35 (now 36) year history of the Show of Shows.

The women of WWE have been presented with more opportunities to shine over the last five years than they ever have in the history of the company. "Presented with" may be the wrong way of saying that because they have earned every one of those opportunities.

The talent is deep in WWE, especially when it comes to the Women's Division. I could sit here and rattle off half a dozen Superstars who could bust out and become the next Becky Lynch and then I could name you half a dozen more. Also, yes I hear you out there - Naomi is one of them and deserves better.

That's just the thing. There are so many women out there who deserve more screen time, better storylines, and more to fight for. I understand that not everyone can be in the main event all the time. That's why the next phase of the Women's Evolution should be done with the mindset of creating as many avenues and opportunities as possible for the rest of the WWE women's locker room to show what they can do. Starting with the obvious.

#1 Making WWE Evolution an annual event

The first all women's PPV WWE Evolution back in 2018 was a tremendous success. The event did an outstanding job of showcasing the past, present, and future of the Women's Division and was capped off by two outstanding main event matches - including the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That match for the SmackDown Women's Championship is considered, by many, to be one of the greatest women's matches of all time.

A night that great surely deserved, at the very least, an encore. So what happened? 2019 came and went and there was no Evolution 2.

I was at the WWE RAW where Stephanie McMahon announced the first WWE Evolution PPV and I was almost certain I was about to watch the long-awaited announcement of the sequel last night on WWE SmackDown. Alas, the special guest for A Moment of Bliss was not Stephanie as the social media buzz had suggested and fans continue to wait for Evolution 2. According to talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy though, the event is still likely to happen at some point.

Sources tell me Asuka was always the planned guest on A Moment of Bliss on SmackDown.



There was no Evolution 2 announcement planned for last night either. Although Evolution 2 is ‘likely’. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 18, 2020

Evolution 2 would be wonderful. Do you know what would be better? Evolution 3, 4, and 5. WWE shouldn't just bring it back for one night, it should be an annual event moving forward. The Women's Division has earned, at least, one night a year to call their own.

#2 The Queen of the Ring Tournament

Charlotte may have an issue with someone else calling themselves the Queen

Charlotte Flair may not like the idea of someone else getting to call themselves the Queen, but this is an event that I believe can be used to elevate another female talent while also keeping the men's event from getting stale.

The Queen of the Ring (much like the King of the Ring) Tournament should be a special event, but it doesn't need to be something that happens every year. What I would do, is rotate it with the men's event. So let's say the inaugural Queen of the Ring happened this year, it would then be the men's turn in 2021. Then the women again in 2022 and so on.

The key to this being a success is it has to mean something. We've seen what winning the King of the Ring did for the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and Bret Hart. However, we've also seen what Baron Corbin has become. A man who wears a crown and cape and calls himself the King, although he's afraid to fight anyone and hardly wins a match anymore.

Let's get the event back to doing what it was intended to do and elevate the winner to the main event scene. The winner of each tournament should get a title shot at SummerSlam, much like the Royal Rumble winner gets the shot at WrestleMania. Oh and we're all in agreement that the first Queen of the Ring should face Charlotte right? I mean that seems like a no-brainer.

#3 The creation of a secondary single Championship

Bayley and Sasha Banks have almost all the gold in WWE

So we all know how wrestling is supposed to work right? A wrestler starts at the bottom, works their way up, challenges for and wins a mid-card Championship and eventually works their way into the main event scene. This can take months or several years. That depends on the star and the circumstances. For years, the men have had several secondary Championships they could utilize to elevate their status.

In the past, we've seen the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Rock and many others work their way up the WWE ladder of success by winning these secondary Titles. Right now, depending on the brand, the men have the Intercontinental, United States and North American Championships that they can win on their route to becoming a main event player.

What do women have? Nothing. I'd say the Women's Tag Titles are kind of serving as that mid-card Championship but who have they elevated? Other than Nikki Cross. Right now they are on Sasha Banks and Bayley. In fact, by the end of the weekend Banks and Bayley could have three of the four main Women's Championships in WWE. That doesn't exactly leave a lot for the other women in the division to fight over.

As I mentioned before you have several women waiting for their opportunity to fight for a Championship - Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Candice LaRae and the list goes on. Give these women a Championship to battle over and let's see who earns their way to the top of the card.

Now I know what your thinking - "there are way too many Championships in WWE already." You are correct and I have an idea to eliminate two of Titles... but that's for another article.

I also know the other thing you're thinking - "WWE barely has enough time on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to showcase the Titles they have. How can they bring in another belt?"

An excellent question! That brings me to my last step.

#4 The creation of a weekly all women's show

Another spot where Asuka can entertain the masses? Yes, please!

That's right. When there isn't enough time between WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT to showcase all the talent you have... it's time to break new ground. This is something I've written about quite recently, so I won't go into too much of those details.

All I know is it's something that is deeply deserved and needed. Think about it. A place where the likes of Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Naomi can get guaranteed weekly screen time and meaningful storylines.

A place where we can get inter-brand matchups on the regular. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax? Sure! Why not. Book it, you cowards!

Most importantly it could be a wonderful home for the Women's Tag Team Champions and the newly minted secondary Title where they and their holders can thrive.

How would this work? No idea. How much would it cost? Haven't a clue. What night of the week? Tuesday?

I don't have the answers to these questions. Then again I'm just an idea guy. I'll let the multi-billion dollar corporation figure out the logistics. All I know is that these are the steps WWE should be considering taking with the WWE Women's Evolution.