WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Two shocking returns, title changes, and more

One of the most anticipated WWE premium live events of 2022, Clash at the Castle, is almost here. The company has numerous blockbuster battles scheduled for the event in the United Kingdom.

Major stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins will compete in exciting matches, and multiple titles will be up for grabs on September 3.

Besides the exciting bouts, fans might also witness some returns and surprises at the show. Without further ado, let us look at five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

#5. Sheamus wins the Intercontinental Championship

A dream match will take place at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Sheamus and Gunther are two of the hardest-hitting superstars on the current WWE roster, to say the least. It is an absolute dream match that would finally take place on Saturday night.

Although both the stars are heels, the company has done a fantastic job booking the rivalry. However, at this point, the match result seems unpredictable.

Although Gunther has played a great role as the Intercontinental Champion, it has been a while since The Celtic Warrior has been a champion. After an epic battle, Sheamus picking up the win could steal the show in Cardiff, Wales.

The potential outcome could also mean that the rivalry will likely continue, and the two brawlers might exchange wins in the future. Considering Gunther's dominant booking, Sheamus' possibly winning the coveted title will send shock waves throughout the audience.

#4. Dominik Mysterio turns heel

Has Dominik Mysterio reached his breaking point?

Over the last few weeks, the rivalry between Edge and Judgment Day has reached an all-time high. The feud has also showcased the involvement of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

To possibly conclude the rivalry, Rey Mysterio has decided to team up with Edge against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. However, Dominik Mysterio might not be happy with his father's decision to choose The Rated R Superstar over his son.

While there is a slim chance of this happening, Dominik could realistically turn heel to betray his father during the contest. He might even cause interference leading to Rey and Edge's loss at Clash at the Castle. The upstart's much-awaited heel turn would certainly be a shocker.

#3. Randy Orton makes a shocking comeback

It has been a while since fans saw RK-Bro together in the ring.

At the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, fans will see the possible conclusion of the fierce rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. They have been involved in one of the most heated feuds in recent memory.

Over recent years, fans have seen Rollins completely lose his mind by brutally assaulting his opponents. During his feud with Rey Mysterio, he injured his opponent's eye to inflict damage and also decimated Cody Rhodes on the RAW after their epic Hell in a Cell contest.

He could do something similar with Riddle, and at such time, The Original Bro will need external help. One star who could save The Original Bro from punishment could be his former tag team partner, Randy Orton.

Although The Viper isn't expected to return anytime soon, he could defy the odds and possibly make a one-off appearance to save his RK-Bro partner. The legendary superstar's potential comeback could steal the show.

#2. Braun Strowman returns

Braun Strowman was one of the biggest stars in the business before getting released by the company back in 2021. However, he could return now that Triple H has assumed power.

According to a report from PWInsider, The Monster Among Men could make an appearance on RAW following WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. If that happens, he might even make a comeback at the September 3 show.

He could realistically confront the Intercontinental Champion or the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to announce his intentions. The possible segment could be a memorable one for fans worldwide.

#1. Drew McIntyre shines at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place in the United Kingdom, which is also home to Drew McIntyre.

At the show, he is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. Considering that the match is in The Scottish Warrior's territory, he will receive a fantastic reaction from the crowd.

He is also one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry and a prime challenger to dethrone Roman Reigns. If he defies the odds to end The Tribal Chief's 700+ day title reign, he will forever cement his place in the history books.

