WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: 5 potential finishes for Riddle vs. Seth Rollins - Huge return, end of the tale, and more

WWE Clash at the Castle is just around the corner, and the event will see a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Riddle. The event is set to take place on September 3 and emanate from The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Apart from that, it will be the company's first stadium event in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, and fans will witness a lot of blockbuster bouts on the show. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Moran will compete in exciting matches.

The story between Riddle and Seth Rollins has been amazing, to say the least. The two have been involved in a fierce rivalry that might conclude on September 3.

Without wasting much time, here are five potential finishes for Riddle vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

#5. Riddle wins via disqualification

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen the excessive heat between the two stars. The rivalry has become extremely personal.

The two have brawled all over the arena and plan to punish each other to extreme limits. However, such punishment cannot happen in regular matches. Things might go out of hand.

Seth Rollins is known for not having any remorse for his opponents. The best example can be the "Eye for an Eye" match between Rollins and Rey Mysterio. If Rollins fails to contain his temper and uses a foreign object, he might end up getting destroyed.

This finish will ensure the continuation of the story and these stars might conclude their rivalry in a no-disqualification match at a future show.

#4. Riddle wins clean

In a perfect world, this finish would most likely happen. Riddle is the babyface in the rivalry and The Visionary deserves to learn a lesson.

While the hate between these stars is mutual, The Original Bro seems to be on the right side and might defeat the evil to stand tall at Clash at the Castle 2022. If the match remains clean, he will most likely pick up the win.

The clean win will showcase Riddle as a strong competitor who could go on to challenge for the United States Title at a future event. A rivalry between him and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley will make a lot more sense if he wins clean.

#3. Seth Rollins wins via disqualification

Seth Rollins has already crossed the line to hurt Riddle

As mentioned earlier, Riddle is the babyface in the rivalry leading up to Clash at the Castle 2022. But every good guy on WWE television is just one breaking point away from turning berserk.

The Visionary can pull off insane mind games and manipulate his opponents. If he can successfully get to the head of the former United States Champion, he might win the match via disqualification.

Riddle might not be able to control himself from punishing Rollins using lethal weapons. The event will lead to him losing the contest via disqualification.

#2. Seth Rollins wins clean

Can The Visionary win at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

In a perfect world, the babyface would win clean, but that doesn't necessarily happen in WWE.

Although The Messiah acts as a coward heel at times, he is a show headliner and one of the most talented athletes in pro wrestling. If he decides to compete without dirty tactics, he might bring the best out of himself at Clash at the Castle 2022.

He is a star who has previously scored wins over Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Edge. He has the caliber to prove his worth by defeating Riddle clean. It would create a strong statement that The Architect of The Shield is still a strong force in WWE.

#1. Randy Orton returns at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

It has been a while since fans saw RK-Bro together

As mentioned above, the match could go out of hand at Clash at the Castle 2022.

If Seth Rollins attacks Riddle and loses the match via disqualification, he might also go on to hurt his opponent after the match is over. At such a moment, The Original Bro will need help.

The perfect person to help him out will be none other than his RK-Bro partner, Randy Orton. While the Apex Predator is out due to injury and isn't expected to make a comeback anytime soon. He could surprise the fans and return early to save his teammate. It could also be a one-off appearance just to scare The Messiah.

The moment will generate an amazing reaction from the crowd in attendance as the legendary wrestler makes a surprise comeback.

