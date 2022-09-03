WWE Clash at the Castle: The Fiend's return and 4 other crazy fan theories that could prove to be true in Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai

WWE's upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event is just around the corner. Fan theories are flooding in on Twitter, and although it might sound bizarre, some of them could become a reality on Saturday night,

With Triple H reportedly planning huge returns, the six-woman tag team match at the event could be a platform for multiple comebacks and a shocking conclusion. Bayley's stable could get a new member, while one of Alexa Bliss' dreams might come true.

In this list, we will look at five crazy fan theories that could prove to be true in the six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

#5. Sasha Banks and Naomi confront IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Dakota and Iyo SKY win the tag team titles tomorrow, then both Sasha and Naomi make their return to confront them? 🤔 Just a thought:Dakota and Iyo SKY win the tag team titles tomorrow, then both Sasha and Naomi make their return to confront them? 🤔 #WWERaw Just a thought:Dakota and Iyo SKY win the tag team titles tomorrow, then both Sasha and Naomi make their return to confront them? 🤔 #WWERaw If Sasha Banks and Naomi come back, with Triple H being in charge feels like an inevitability, I think it's more likely they either return at Clash at the Castle or the following Raw or Smackdown to confront Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… If Sasha Banks and Naomi come back, with Triple H being in charge feels like an inevitability, I think it's more likely they either return at Clash at the Castle or the following Raw or Smackdown to confront Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

The latest updates about the comeback of The Boss and Glow are positive. Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly agreed to return in the coming weeks and could potentially pop up at Clash at the Castle.

Earlier, WWE fans believed that the duo would participate in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals. IYO Sky and Dakota Kai were considered the favorites to win the gold and feud with babyfaces, but Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez put a stop to the rumors.

Nevertheless, the dream tag-team match is still a possibility. As seen above, a fan implies that Sasha Banks and Naomi will confront the two stalwarts of Bayley's stable at Clash at the Castle. The four superstars may eventually fight for the No.1 Contender spot for the women's tag team titles.

#4. Sasha Banks confronts Bianca Belair after the six-woman tag match

Venom bliss @Blissful32Bliss sasha banks will be at wwe clash at the castle to ask a rematch to Bianca belair for wwe raw women's championship at wwe clash at the castle after team bliss match sasha banks will be at wwe clash at the castle to ask a rematch to Bianca belair for wwe raw women's championship at wwe clash at the castle after team bliss match https://t.co/aUVoVMzEDt

A six-time women's champion, Sasha Banks could decide on going solo upon her rumored return at Clash at the Castle. Triple H is seemingly focused on pushing Raquel Rodriguez, one-half of the tag team champions, and it doesn't seem like The Boss n' Glow duo will have a future as a team.

Interestingly, fans believe that Banks will be the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship following her highly-anticipated comeback. She could ideally reveal herself as the next threat to Bianca Belair after the latter is done with her bout.

The Boss could also distract The EST of WWE during the tag match, allowing Bayley and her stooges to secure the victory.

#3. Candice LeRae joins Bayley at Clash at the Castle

Andrew @bigtimeEST Anyone think Candice LeRae is about to join Bayley’s faction as a fourth member at Clash at the Castle?



Then Becky Lynch returns to even the odds and make it 4v4, leading to a War Games match at Survivor Series? Anyone think Candice LeRae is about to join Bayley’s faction as a fourth member at Clash at the Castle?Then Becky Lynch returns to even the odds and make it 4v4, leading to a War Games match at Survivor Series? https://t.co/N9Zm1TWBvL

Following her maternity leave, Candice LeRae chose not to renew her WWE contract in May this year and is now a free agent. However, her husband Johnny Gargano has finally made a breakthrough on the main roster and may encourage LeRae to join him soon.

The Canadian Goddess has been wrestling for nearly two decades. She had a great run in NXT and may find herself in RAW or Smackdown if she chooses to return. That said, WWE may be planning her surprise comeback at Clash at the Castle.

A renowned heel, Candice LeRae could join Bayley in her mission of "damage control" and aid her in the match against Bianca Belair's team. A returning Becky Lynch would eventually even the odds and set up a blockbuster bout for the upcoming Survivor Series event.

#2. Trish Stratus helps the babyfaces to win

Jayden Crump @ripley_aussie @MissMANIA30 Bayley challenged Bianca, Alexa and Asuka to a six woman tag team match at Clash at the castle and Trish Stratus is also feuding with Bayley and Damage Control so i wouldn’t forget about that. @MissMANIA30 Bayley challenged Bianca, Alexa and Asuka to a six woman tag team match at Clash at the castle and Trish Stratus is also feuding with Bayley and Damage Control so i wouldn’t forget about that.

Since her return, Trish Stratus has been under fire from Bayley on social media. The Role Model has taken multiple jibes on the WWE Hall of Famer and also confronted the legend on the August 22 edition of RAW.

Stratus may not have forgotten the disrespect she endured in front of the home crowd. As a result, she could punish Bayley and her heel gang by interfering in the match at Clash at the Castle. According to theories, The Stratusfaction Specialist will side with Belair, Asuka, and Bliss, helping them snatch a victory.

Some fans have gone a step further in implying that Trish Stratus would turn heel on Belair to book a title match in the future.

#1. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returns to WWE

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend are the G.O.A.T. @AlexaDaGOAT I would love it if Alexa Bliss snaps and hits Sister Abigail at Clash at the Castle, and that's a way of explaining The Fiend's return. Alexa unleashes the darkness again and frees The Fiend. #WWECastle I would love it if Alexa Bliss snaps and hits Sister Abigail at Clash at the Castle, and that's a way of explaining The Fiend's return. Alexa unleashes the darkness again and frees The Fiend. #WWECastle

WWE fans were anticipating Bray Wyatt's return even before the latest reports regarding his appearance at Clash at the Castle surfaced. The former Universal Champion has been teasing a comeback ever since he was released in July 2021.

Theories suggest that The Fiend's arrival may ultimately decide the fate of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. However, some believe he could trace his steps back to his former partner Alexa Bliss. A Twitter user mentioned that The Eater of Worlds would "be freed" after Bliss hits the Sister Abigail finisher during her match.

Both The Fiend and The Wicked Witch of WWE were supernatural icons for a brief period. With Bliss seemingly having no exciting future directions currently, WWE may involve her with Bray Wyatt and even allow her character to grow darker with time.

