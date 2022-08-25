2 reasons why Trish Stratus should turn heel and 2 why she should remain face in WWE

With a career spanning more than two decades, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. She recently returned on RAW and declared her intentions for an in-ring return.

The Stratusfaction Specialist looks better than before and could easily find herself at the top of the card. The company could even make things even more exciting by shifting her character to a heel. Yet, The Diva of the Decade remains a crowd-favorite and has its own perks.

In this list, we will look at two reasons why Trish Stratus should turn heel and two she should remain babyface.

#2. Heel: Trish Stratus reverts to being an epitome of a villain

The darker side of Trish

As a crowd-favorite, Trish Stratus has thrived in the position of a face. Her anti-authority nature connected well with fans, but only after the controversial segment with Vince McMahon.

Stratus debuted as a villain on the main roster. She became one of the top heels in the company, generating heat and wriggling her way to the top through manipulation and betrayal. She challenged for the Women’s Title multiple times and even won gold in 2004, kickstarting a reign that spanned 448 days until Mickie James dethroned her.

WWE can explore the darker aspects of Stratus and catch fans off-guard. With the company turning to TV-14, the cunning mindset combined with brutal instincts will make her a dominant force in WWE, similar to Rhea Ripley.

#2. Face: Fight with Bayley in WWE

After appearing on RAW, Trish Stratus received a hero's welcome in her hometown of Toronto. She energized the audience with her promo but got interrupted by Bayley and her comrades.

The Role Model was at odds with the WWE Hall of Famer even before she returned. Both exchanged words on social media, similar to the RAW segment this week, and have teased a match in the future.

Currently, Bayley's stable has its hands full with Bianca Belair and her allies. Their showdown has been booked for Clash at the Castle. In all likelihood, Trish Stratus could play an important role at the upcoming event, aiding The EST of WWE to win.

This would bring an end to Bayley's plan of control in WWE and spark a rivalry. The most popular babyface could then go one-on-one with the most powerful heel on the red brand and make it a memorable match for the ages.

#1. Heel: Opens more opportunities for title fights

Lately, it has become a tradition that crowd-favorites are preferred as Women's Champion. Both SmackDown and RAW are being run by two top babyfaces - Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Trish turning heel will massively benefit the 7-time Women's Champion if she wants to add another gold to her kitty. It would naturally boost her into the title picture. A legend of her caliber can’t be ignored once she is fixated on dethroning a champion and taking her rightful spot at the top by any means necessary.

In an exciting scenario, Stratus could congratulate Bianca Belair after her apparent victory at Clash at the Castle. The EST of WWE would be ecstatic until the legend turns on her, highlighting that she is the next threat to the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Face: Feud with returning Charlotte Flair

The Queen retired Trish Stratus after defeating her at SummerSlam 2019. It was a classic that showcased two icons of different generations giving their best.

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania Backlash 2022. She took time off to marry Andre El Idolo. It seems like she is about to return soon. However, the former Women’s Champion needs a formidable rival as Liv Morgan is already busy with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Trish Stratus could fill that role as a face. WWE only booked her in a one-off with Charlotte rather than developing a heated feud between the two. The Stratusfaction Specialist needs to even herself with The Queen and if the latter returns as a heel, she may get that opportunity.

Who should Trish Stratus face upon her return? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

