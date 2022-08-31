WWE Clash at the Castle Rumor Roundup: 34-year-old star to return after 3 years, Major title might not be defended, Plans for Roman Reigns

We are merely days away from WWE's first major stadium show in the UK in over nearly 30 years - WWE Clash at the Castle. Set to take place on September 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales, there's a lot of hype around the show, and deservingly so.

Triple H and the company have done a great job in setting up a great match card, almost making this a "must-see" Premium Live Event for the WWE Universe. A total of six matches have been announced so far, three of which are championship matches.

To get you all ready for this weekend, here are the top WWE Clash at the Castle rumors that you need to know. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show.

#3 Major championship might not be defended at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is set to feature three championship matches. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. Additionally, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is also scheduled to compete in a six-woman tag team match.

However, one significant singles champion who is currently not scheduled for Clash at the Castle is United States Champion Bobby Lashley. According to a report from Xero News, WWE has no plans for Lashley to defend his title on the show. Unless there's a last-minute announcement, the All-mighty seems set to miss the show.

#2 Backstage discussion on the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

The biggest match of the night is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Drew McIntyre. The Tribal Chief recently completed a massive two years as the top champion in WWE, and there's no denying how historic his run has been.

However, WrestleVotes has reported that after a long time, there have been backstage discussions among the creative team regarding Roman Reigns potentially dropping his titles at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend.

"For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…" WrestleVotes reported.

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the few stars in WWE who could believably dethrone Roman Reigns. Add to it that the match is in the UK, and the chances of McIntyre becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion look really good. Some fans have also speculated that the company could split the world titles and put one belt on McIntyre.

#1 Huge return could take place at WWE Clash at the Castle

Combat Wrestling Union @life_news4 According to a report by Brad Shepard, Tyson Fury is scheduled to be at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. According to a report by Brad Shepard, Tyson Fury is scheduled to be at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. https://t.co/FCEUfZZB5i

The WWE Universe has witnessed multiple major returns over the last month or so. This has led to speculations about who could show up at WWE Clash at the Castle. According to Brad Shepard, Tyson Fury is scheduled to appear on the show.

"Update on WWE / Tyson Fury. A source in #WWE told me Tyson Fury is scheduled to be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Clash at the Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales."

The 34-year-old star competed in a WWE ring three years ago when he defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for him. Could he get involved in the main event or show up afterwards, since Drew McIntyre has openly stated multiple times that he wants a match against The Gypsy King?

