The go-home RAW show did absolutely no favors to WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Thankfully, a whole lot of great matches have been announced for WWE Clash of Champions 2020, and these will not be interrupted by skits about Rey Mysterio's daughter's paternity (or so one hopes).

But then there is good drama, and there is bad drama. Without the right amount of storytelling, the audience member watching at home may not necessarily be invested in the events of WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and this is not a good thing.

The easiest way to overcome this problem is to book a heel or a face turn and these are 5 ways that WWE can achieve this objective.

#1 At WWE Clash of Champions 2020, Jey Uso turns heel and aligns with his cousin Roman Reigns after his loss

If there was ever a predictable contest in WWE history, then it is the Universal Championship match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, where Jey Uso will clash with his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the biggest prize on the WWE SmackDown brand. But where does Jey Uso go from here, one asks, especially if you consider that Jimmy Uso isn't scheduled to be back from injury for a while?

So, when the match is finally done and dusted, Paul Heyman could extend the olive branch to Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and invite him to join his stable, also featuring Roman Reigns.

This will definitely be a step up for him and will also be a very logical step if you consider the relationship between the cousins - the first step towards setting up a Samoan Dynasty stable. And Jimmy Uso can fit right in, when he returns into the mix.