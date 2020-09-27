Welcome to the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Preview! As we approach the post-summer period of the COVID-era, things continue to get interesting in the world of WWE.

Clash of Champions 2020 will be another fun PPV and while the card isn't the most stacked, we fully expect an entertaining show. Here's what you need to look forward to!

#9. Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton - Ambulance match WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

For Drew McIntyre, the COVID-era of WWE has been perhaps the best run of his career. While there may not have been a crowd to use as a measuring stick, he's held the most important role of any superstar in WWE from WrestleMania up until Clash of Champions 2020.

Get ready for #WWEClash with all you need to know before the "Gold Rush" TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWENetwork!https://t.co/rT1DVCaG9L — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2020

Randy Orton is the one he faced at SummerSlam 2020 and he beat the 13-time World Champion in what appeared to be a stroke of luck. One night later, he was viciously assaulted by Randy Orton, indirectly setting up their Clash of Champions 2020 match, but Keith Lee's debut and involvement saw him defeat Randy Orton at Payback before falling short one night later to Randy Orton in a #1 contender's match to determine Drew McIntyre's Clash of Champions 2020 opponent.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions https://t.co/cv4Yioo14a #WWE #RAW #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) September 22, 2020

Drew McIntyre managed to get his revenge in a big way by hitting repeated Claymore kicks upon his return and an arrival in an ambulance seemingly cemented the fact that their Clash of Champions 2020 encounter would be an Ambulance match.

Advertisement

It looks to be the perfect time for Randy Orton to finally become WWE Champion for the 14th time in his career and at Clash of Champions 2020, that's exactly what we expect to happen in the Ambulance match.

Will Drew McIntyre continue his legendary reign or will Randy Orton make it World title #14 at Clash of Champions 2020?