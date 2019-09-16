WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 3 wrestlers who could make a surprise appearance tonight

WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE Clash Of Champions will be emanating from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC tonight. The long build-up to the show has got the fans pretty hyped up heading into the show.

Over ten matches are confirmed for the event, including Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander for the United States Championship and The Revival vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, both women’s divisions will be represented with Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will also defend the Women's Tag titles against Fire and Desire.

Rollins and Strowman will also team up against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to defend their RAW Tag Team titles. Roman Reigns will go head-to-head with Erick Rowan while The Miz will be looking to win his 9th Intercontinental title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Like every WWE pay-per-view, we can expect some surprise appearances on tonight's show as well. So without further ado, let’s take a look at three wrestlers who could make a surprise appearance tonight.

#3 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns was attacked by a mysterious personality over the past month. After weeks of searching, Reigns finally found out that Erick Rowan was the one behind the attacks on him. However, what was interesting was that he did it on his own and not on Daniel Bryan's orders, which was what everyone actually expected was happening.

Since being revealed as the attacker, Rowan has been on a path of destruction. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, he laid out both Reigns and Bryan to make a huge statement.

While Bryan is out of the picture right now, Reigns and Big Red Rowan will be locking horns tonight at Clash Of Champions in a no-disqualification match. There's a huge possibility that Bryan returns this during the match.

He will probably cost Rowan the match as he not only betrayed Bryan but also severely beat him down. Costing Rowan the match should be an easy job for Bryan as the match is a no-disqualification bout. Whatever happens, we can expect some more surprises in this twisted storyline moving forward.

