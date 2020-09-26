WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 Predictions

It's Gold Rush time. WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27 in the WWE ThunderDome located in the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Similar to its predecessor Night of Champions, every championship in the company will be on the line at the annual pay-per-view. This will be the fourth Clash of Champions in the event's chronology.

There will be nine massive championship matches this time as major stars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defend their respective titles. Jeff Hardy's Intercontinental title defense will come in the form of a ladder match against previous champions, AJ Styles, and a returning Sami Zayn.

Without further ado, let's see which hungry contender will leave with the top prize on Sunday.

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match - Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Titles rarely change hands on the pre-show and that probably won't change this weekend. Zelina Vega declared her intention to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship on Sept. 14. She beat Mickie James on the following episode to earn a shot at the Empress of Tomorrow. This women's title feud was built within the space of two weeks. Do better WWE.

Asuka will retain.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match - The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE has planted seeds for Andrade and Garza's breakup and the duo are slowly drifting apart. With their recent arguments, the impending question is can the Latinos stay on the same page? However, a win for Andrade and Garza here will be the perfect catalyst for their implosion and a big blow-off match at Survivor Series.

So, Andrade and Angel Garza will produce the first title change of the night.