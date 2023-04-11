WWE could counter the hype around AEW's Wembley show with blockbuster dream match

WWE could attempt to counter the hype surrounding AEW's All In event with a dream match of their own.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on this past Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that All Elite Wrestling will be making their UK debut this summer. The company's All In event will take place on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. The iconic venue has a seating capacity of 90,000 and will be the promotion's biggest show to date.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air from Ford Field in Detroit on August 7. Cody Rhodes may finally get his rematch at the event and could dethrone The Tribal Chief this time around if there is no outside interference. Whichever superstar leaves the Biggest Party of the Summer as champion, a marquee match could be waiting for them after the premium live event.

Last year, Edge announced his intention to retire when WWE returns to Toronto in 2023. The company will be returning to Canada for the August 14 edition of RAW in Winnipeg and the August 18 episode of SmackDown in Toronto. The blue brand will be held at the Scotia Bank Arena and could be the site of The Rated-R Superstar's final match.

He could put his career on the line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when the blue brand returns to Toronto. It would be a dream match if his opponent was Roman Reigns, but the hype would be off the charts if he challenged Cody Rhodes for the title.

Cody Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and has developed an incredible bond with the fans. However, the crowd would be fully behind hometown hero Edge in the match, and it would be an amazing atmosphere.

The marquee bout would certainly create a ton of hype, and former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes could add retiring a WWE legend to his resume. It would be an impactful way to start The American Dream's title reign and an admirable way for The Ultimate Opportunist to hang up his boots.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Edge returning at the Royal Rumble 2020 after 9 years is such an emotional moment. Edge returning at the Royal Rumble 2020 after 9 years is such an emotional moment. https://t.co/Zgo4pSmrC8

Edge reveals that he wants to have his final WWE match in Toronto, Canada

Edge has provided wrestling fans with countless memories, but his in-ring career is coming to an end soon.

The 49-year-old defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the main event of August 22, 2022, edition of RAW in Toronto. After the match, he announced that he will be retiring when the company returns to the city in 2023.

"I can't wait to hopefully come back one last time, one last time here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every single one of you, and in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night," said Edge. [From 01:12 - 01:37]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Omg… After #WWERAW went of the air Edge revealed that he wants to have his final match next August in 2023 in Toronto Canada.Omg… After #WWERAW went of the air Edge revealed that he wants to have his final match next August in 2023 in Toronto Canada.Omg… https://t.co/J8IQMLtY8t

Edge is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and deserves to go out on a high note. His final match should create a ton of hype, and WWE could spend the next couple of weeks celebrating his career as AEW gears up for All In on August 27.

Who would you like to see Edge face in his final match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes