8 real-life WWE couples who feuded against each other

Dozens of real-life couples have worked at WWE over the years. Some came into the company along with their partners. Meanwhile, others found the love of their lives while working at the promotion.

The company has tried to keep most couples on the same brand to ensure they get to spend time together and share a similar travel schedule. Working for the same brand has also allowed their paths to cross on screen as part of various rivalries.

A recent example of this os Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch working together. Additionally, many couples have also worked opposite each other in major storylines. Their chemistry helped many feuds reach their boiling point.

Let's look at eight real-life WWE couples who had memorable feuds against each other.

#8. Goldust and Marlena made a great couple early on

Goldust debuted in WWE with his manager Marlena. The two shared a similar gimmick and really complimented each other on-screen. Both superstars were married in real life during their storyline.

Goldust and Marlena were in a storyline with Brian Pillman before he tragically passed away. It seemed WWE was planting the seeds for a rift between the couple at the time. In November 1997, Goldust split with Marlena and refused to cooperate with his Survivor Series teammates, which turned him into a heel.

It turned out to be a short but good feud between the real-life couple. Goldust revealed Luna Vachon as his new manager soon after splitting with Marlena.

#7. Marc Mero and Sable had a great rivalry in WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sable hitting Marc Mero with a Sablebomb was great stuff. Sable hitting Marc Mero with a Sablebomb was great stuff. https://t.co/XuzyN8Y7el

Marc Mero and Sable met in WCW before the couple were signed by WWE. Many believe that Vince McMahon was more interested in having Sable onboard than Mero.

Mero debuted in 1996 at WrestleMania XII and saved Sable from Triple H. Sable managed Mero for some time, but cracks began to form in their on-screen relationship, as he grew jealous and refused to let Sable get the spotlight.

The two got into a rivalry where Sable got the better of Mero right away. She later teamed up with newcomer Edge at SummerSlam in 1998 to defeat Jacqueline and Mero.

Mero and Sable left the company in 1999. While Sable re-signed, Mero went on to join other promotions before retiring. The couple later divorced in real life in 2004. Sable then started dating Brock Lesnar, and the two married in 2006.

#6. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had an interesting rivalry

90s WWE @90sWWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon 22 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 22 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 💍 @TripleH @StephMcMahon https://t.co/Ve0zXUb9QA

The Game and Stephanie McMahon have worked as a great power couple in WWE. Their work as part of The Authority gave fans some great moments to remember. The two also teamed up for a WrestleMania match against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

However, their on-screen rivalry came when Stephanie was in a storyline relationship with Test. Triple H took her to Vegas and married her at a drive-thru chapel where it looked like she was drugged.

Triple H and Stephanie later got on the same page, but Hunter turned on her at their wedding. It was one of the few times the two superstars came face-to-face.

Behind the scenes, The Game and Stephanie are a happily married couple that has helped the company reach new heights.

#5. Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's fleeting cameo in WWE

Wrestling EOD @xWrestlingEOD Congratulations to Aleister Black & Zelina Vega. They just got married Congratulations to Aleister Black & Zelina Vega. They just got married https://t.co/RvzDyAobyh

It's a shame that Aleister Black and Zelina Vega never got to work together on-screen in WWE. The couple met in NXT and got married before their move to the main roster.

Vega was managing Andrade at the time, and many believed she was romantically involved with the Mexican Superstar. Andrade feuded with Black for his NXT Championship, and Vega did well to build some heat with her real-life husband.

The Queen of WWE slapped Black in the center of the ring, but he went on to win the NXT title from Andrade at TakeOver: New Orleans. Their paths crossed on the main roster too, but did not result in another full-fledged rivalry.

#4. Vince McMahon and Linda had a few rivalries

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Vince McMahon (with Sable) defeated Stephanie McMahon (with Linda McMahon) in an "I Quit" match in Baltimore, Maryland at No Mercy (2003). Vince McMahon (with Sable) defeated Stephanie McMahon (with Linda McMahon) in an "I Quit" match in Baltimore, Maryland at No Mercy (2003). https://t.co/8yDDP3pYFF

Until the 2010s, the McMahon family stayed at the forefront of several major WWE rivalries. Vince McMahon never shied away from taking matters into the ring and even had matches against Shane and Stephanie.

That’s not all. Vince also had some feuds against his wife Linda McMahon. Even though Linda never came under the spotlight as much as her husband and children, she did participate in some wacky storylines.

Fans would remember the time Linda showed up and put “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in charge to get back at Vince. There were also some storylines in which Vince cheated on Linda with different female superstars.

The real-life power couple were on opposite sides in some memorable feuds.

#3. WWE used Matt Hardy and Lita’s real-life breakup

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle.



At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. Like, I wasn’t proud of how I conducted myself.”



- Lita on the Edge/Matt Hardy/Lita storyline “I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle. At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. Like, I wasn’t proud of how I conducted myself.”- Lita on the Edge/Matt Hardy/Lita storyline https://t.co/3AGXzsKdy1

Matt Hardy and Lita were once the most well-known couples in WWE. Lita, Matt, and Jeff were part of Team Xtreme. Matt and Lita were a real-life couple and fans were always excited to see them together.

However, Lita got together with Matt’s close friend Edge, and the company decided to make a storyline out of it. WWE first fired Matt, then rehired him to go up against The Rated-R Superstar.

The two men had a great rivalry that was based on their real-life problems. It all worked out well for WWE since it made the most out of the situation. Lita and Matt worked well on opposite sides in the storyline.

#2. Rusev and Lana made a great couple before they split

Lana managed Rusev in WWE before the couple got closer to each other. They got married in real life, and the company was not too happy with their decision.

On-screen, they continued to work well together until the creative team decided to put the couple on opposite sides. The two had a storyline fallout, with Lana admitting that she had cheated on him with Bobby Lashley.

The angle led to one of the most bizarre rivalries that headed nowhere. The two big men had a few matches, and Lana divorced Rusev to marry Lashley in the storyline. The rivalry helped none of the superstars involved, and WWE eventually released Rusev.

#1. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth had some memorable angles in WWE

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ “Macho Man” Randy Savage as the WWF Intercontinental Champion w/Miss Elizabeth “Macho Man” Randy Savage as the WWF Intercontinental Champion w/Miss Elizabeth https://t.co/c2yahesruJ

Miss Elizabeth and Macho Man Randy Savage were married when they signed with the company. Many different managers wanted to manage Savage, but he chose Miss Elizabeth to manage him on screen.

Savage went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania IV. He teamed up with Hulk Hogan soon after, and the two had some memorable matches together.

Soon after, Miss Elizabeth turned on her husband and sided with Hogan. At WrestleMania VII, Savage lost a retirement match to The Ultimate Warrior. Upon his loss, Sherri began beating and kicking the defeated Savage until Elizabeth, who was sitting at ringside, entered the ring and defended Savage.

It became one of the most memorable real-life couple angles in the company’s history. The couple divorced in real life in 1992. However, they gave fans some great moments to remember them.

Edited by Vishal Kataria