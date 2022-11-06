WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Ranking and grading every match

Crown Jewel 2022 is in the books, and what a spectacle WWE has put on. This was another solid premium live event under Triple H's creative management, which has witnessed some stellar shows.

While not every match may have hit the mark, Crown Jewel 2022 still delivered enough in-ring action to be considered better than most of WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. This show had a bit of everything, from box-office brawls to exciting multi-person matches. But what stood out more than the others?

#8. Braun Strowman vs. Omos - WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Monster vs. Giant

Omos vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022 was quite the spectacle. The two man mountains shared the momentum, with The Nigerian Giant dominating the early portions of the bout. He even picked Strowman up with ease.

The pace was decent, and the match felt unique, as the former Universal Champion was the underdog, possibly for the first time ever. He did pull off the win after hitting Omos with a Powerslam. Braun Strowman ensured the match went as well as WWE could have hoped, but it remains in last place.

Grade: C

#7. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

This was quite the way to kick off Crown Jewel 2022, as the action began even before the bell. Bobby Lashley attacked Brock Lesnar outside the ring, injuring The Beast Incarnate's knee. The All Mighty even speared him through the barricade.

However, Lesnar came back in a big way before the two exchanged major moves. The finish saw him survive the Hurt Lock before kicking off the turnbuckle and using his momentum to pin Lashley, who attacked The Beast Incarnate after the match.

Hopefully, their potential rubber match will be better and longer than this six-minute bout. While the action was explosive, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are capable of much better against each other.

Grade: B-

#6. The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. - WWE Crown Jewel 2022

A chaotic match.

A fun match that involved some great in-ring competitors. A lot happened here with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in their first premium live event match since returning to WWE. Dominik Mysterio was subject to some double-team action, while fans got some wild spots.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor's exchanges provided the in-ring highlights before Rhea Ripley got involved. The Nightmare, who mocked Beth Phoenix with her hairdo, dropped The Phenomenal One on the apron to help Balor get the win for The Judgment Day.

This was a fine contest but felt slightly incomplete. Perhaps, we will get more storyline development on the WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2022.

Grade: B

#5. Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Nikki Cross interfered at Crown Jewel 2022.

All four women in this match produced a solid showing, with Asuka and IYO SKY being the standouts of their respective teams. The latter was particularly impressive, as her seamless in-ring brilliance was on full display at Crown Jewel 2022.

The match was quite competitive, and the action picked up towards the end. Alexa Bliss looked to win for her team, but Nikki Cross would attack her from out of nowhere. This allowed Dakota Kai to pin The Goddess to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for herself and Sky.

A good showcase for the women's tag division. It is now up to the company to build it with more teams to continue the momentum from Crown Jewel 2022.

Grade: B+

#4. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre - Steel Cage Match

Great finish to a solid match.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross were fantastic at Crown Jewel 2022. Their Steel Cage Match here was much better than the Strap Match at Extreme Rules. It was brutal and explosive in the right amounts as the two heated rivals laid into each other.

Among the highlights was a superplex from McIntyre near the top of the cage before we got the shenanigans involving Scarlett and pepper spray. However, it wasn't the same outcome as when The Scottish Warrior got sprayed last month.

This time, Drew McIntyre fought back and climbed out of the cage to defeat Kross, who nearly escaped through the door. It was an entertaining way to end this match and, presumably, this feud.

Grade: A-

#3. The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

A fun tag team title match.

The Usos are getting closer to becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, and what a catalog of title defenses they have cooked up. Crown Jewel 2022 was just the latest 'banger,' aptly featuring The Brawling Brutes.

The two teams hit each other with everything they had. Ridge Holland showcased his power, and Butch targeted the limbs throughout. They took Jimmy and Jey to their limit, coming close to winning on multiple occasions. One of them saw Holland hit White Noise before the tide turned.

The Usos hit a super 1D for the hard-fought win. WWE has found the formula for booking big-time tag team matches, with The Bloodline members mastering them.

Grade: A-

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair was magnificent at Crown Jewel 2022, further boosting her RAW Women's Championship reign as it continues. She took everything Bayley threw at her, from kendo sticks and steel chairs to golf carts. Yes, that's right.

The Role Model tried to run over The EST of WWE but failed miserably, eventually leading to Belair powerbombing Bayley through a table. The challenger tried to use the environment as much as possible, but in the end, the champion got the upper hand.

After landing a KOD, Bianca Belair trapped Bayley in a ladder and held it under the ring ropes. It was a smart way to protect The Role Model following an unbelievable performance. WWE probably should have put the title on her, but that is another discussion entirely.

Either way, both women were worthy of this spectacular brawl being the co-main event of Crown Jewel 2022.

Grade: A

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The main event of Crown Jewel 2022 was also the night's best match. WWE always delivers when it comes to sports entertainment spectacles, especially when the biggest stars are involved. In this case, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul showed up.

The pace quickened over time, and the match improved as Paul scored more offense on The Tribal Chief. The social media star even hit a Superman Punch. The Maverick would then land a Frog Splash on Reigns through the announcers' table. He even recorded himself doing the move.

The Usos beat up his entourage before Jake Paul and Solo Sikoa got involved too. Following these shenanigans, Roman Reigns speared Logan Paul to retain his title. He sold the effects of his challenger's punches as Crown Jewel 2022 went off the air.

This was spectacular, as Paul showed that he belongs in WWE with his incredible athleticism. Reigns was at his best, too, putting on his customary stellar big-match performance at Crown Jewel 2022.

Grade: A

