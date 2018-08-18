WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 17th, 2018)

Just two days before SummerSlam, we bring you more news and views of WWE's Superstars.

In the August 17th edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up, we first look into Hulk Hogan's response to those WWE Superstars who felt that his apology was not heartfelt or he did not mean it.

Elsewhere, one of the most popular Superstars on SmackDown Live is set to sign a new contract, while Seth Rollins talks about the crowd reaction during his Extreme Rules match against Dolph Ziggler.

The big news in today's daily round-up is a huge crossover match between NJPW and WWE that was proposed by a WWE legend. What was the WWE's reaction to this proposal? This and more in today's Daily News Round-Up.

#1 Hulk Hogan hits back at WWE Superstars unhappy with his apology

WWE and pro wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, has had a not-so-memorable last few years as he was banished from the WWE on charges of racism.

Last month, WWE reinstated Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame, which got mixed reactions from fans and WWE Superstars. The wrestling icon was backstage on the night of his reinstation at the Extreme Rules PPV. Hogan spoke to the wrestlers backstage and apologised for his actions. But some Superstars, most notably The New Day and Titus O'Neil felt that the apology wasn't heartfelt.

Hogan apologised about the things he said but also asked for the "brotherhood" to back him, “I said those words. It was totally unacceptable, and I just really wanted to get in front of all the talent, and apologize. Because I know I hurt this business and I just want to move forward. I just hope the brotherhood can get back to the way it was. Because when you’re in the ring and somebody’s body-slamming somebody or pile-driving somebody, you protect your brother and you make sure physically they’re safe. And outside the ring (too), you’re supposed to protect your brother.”

He then took a veiled attack at those wrestlers unhappy with him and said the following: "There’s just a few wrestlers that kind of like don’t understand the bond and the brotherhood of wrestling. And hey, if someone makes a mistake, you need to forgive them and move on and try to let them prove themselves. I just feel that I wish I could have one-on-one conversations with people who really don’t know me and try to maybe explain myself better.”

