WWE Draft 2019: Grading each show's divisions after the two-night event

Stephanie McMahon was the emcee for the WWE Draft.

The draft had its share of ups and downs over its two nights on SmackDown and RAW. Overall, both shows were left with decent depth in their Singles division. As is usually the case, however, both tag team divisions are shallow due to the number of quality tag teams in WWE.

Neither show really blew the other away with its selections as each show boasts top stars. SmackDown has Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and The Fiend while RAW is anchored by Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Becky Lynch.

The strangest move involved Bray Wyatt going to SmackDown. His whole act has been the most entertaining part of the WWE since he re-debuted, but moving to the blue brand may change things significantly. And that would be a huge shame.

Whatever the case was, both brands loaded up with Superstars over the last week. The main question is which brand won the draft? While I believe neither brand was a clear winner, certain divisions on the shows appear stronger than their counterparts. Here are grades for each division following the draft.

RAW's Women's Division

The Man

Members: Becky Lynch (Champion), Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Kabuki Warriors (Women's Tag Team Champions), IIconics, Sarah Logan, Zelina Vega

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are likely to carry this division until any other potential roster shake-up. Asuka would be the third top star in the new RAW division but she has already feuded with both Flair and Lynch before. She's also been transitioned into tag team competition with Kairi Sane. Individually, that would be a good top four.

The IIconics are entertaining but have never been taken seriously as threats. That may continue for Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Liv Morgan has the potential to move up the ladder as should Sarah Logan. Logan is perhaps one of the more underutilized female talents in the WWE. Her whole first promo with the Riott Squad might have set her back promo-wise, but she's solid in the ring and is a physical threat. Natalya will likely be kept atop the division due to her trust from people backstage, but she isn't exciting or a must-watch.

Overall, the division has potential but it all comes down to how much Flair and Lynch will constantly be dominating the division. It's already been the norm for the last three years. They need to push someone new as a top player in the division. Who that will be is up in the air because we might think one way and bookers will ultimately go the other way.

Grade: B-

